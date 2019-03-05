It’s 60 feet 60 inches to home plate from the pitcher’s mound. When a pitcher throws a ball that doesn’t reach that distance there is one person who can keep the ball in front — the catcher. For LSU, sophomore Brock Mathis is entrusted with that role for the 2019 season.
Mathis has been labeled as gritty, tough and disciplined by coaches and teammates. All of these aspects make up a great leader and catcher. These characteristics also earned the trust of an enormously touted pitching staff.
Freshman right-hander Jaden Hill said he feels comfortable and confident throwing any pitch with Mathis behind the plate. Mathis gained that trust from his staff quickly. Pitching coach Alan Dunn said it began in the fall.
“I think right away they went, ‘Hey, this is the guy that I want to be in that foxhole with,’” Dunn said.
Garnering that connection with an entire pitching staff is a difficult job. It’s not easy to catch the 15 different pitchers LSU has already used this season, especially with the talent on the roster.
Mathis said he has never caught a group of pitchers with the stuff and velocity who can consistently throw strikes with a strong mindset.
With a loaded pitching staff that is young, command of breaking balls isn’t always there in the early part of the season, or a career. A catcher that can block balls in the dirt puts the pitcher’s confidence “through the roof,” Dunn said.
Mathis has done just that through the first 11 games of the season. LSU’s opponents have 22 wild pitches. Mathis has started every game for LSU, and he has nine wild pitches with only three passed balls.
Mathis’ understanding of great pitching shines beyond the statistics. LSU’s young staff struggled during a few early games with freshman pitchers throwing many stress pitches in an inning. Mathis made trips to the mound to give the young staff a mental break. The ability to have someone on the field who can do that is invaluable for a team with a young staff.
The overarching characteristic that coaches and teammates rave about Mathis is his communication. He’ll talk to the staff in between innings, talk to Dunn about what he sees or stop the game for a mound visit to talk with his pitcher.
LSU has had many great catchers in the past, all with different physical makeups, but they all had similar traits. Dunn said Mathis is made up of the same mold as Ty Ross, Kade Scivicque or Michael Papierski.
Mathis said he loves to watch Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez because of Pérez’s highintensity, and they’re both bigger catchers. Mathis said he wants to bring energy and positivity to the clubhouse the same way Pérez does with his team.
Mathis showed his energy during the Texas series when he hit a chopper down the third base line which looked like it would be an easy play. Mathis hustled down the first base line and caused the third baseman to throw the ball away putting LSU up six to three and keeping the momentum on the Tigers’ side.
Mathis has struggled at the plate through the first 11 games — hitting for a .172 batting average. Mathis said he’s working with hitting coach Sean Ochinko, but he knows the biggest part of his game is his defense and working with the pitching staff.
LSU didn’t win the game against Texas, but it was an example of how committed Mathis is to the team regardless of what happens.
“He wants to contribute any way he can, and it’s a rare occasion when you find a catcher who is so into what the pitchers do,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “He takes it personal if a pitcher doesn’t pitch well.”