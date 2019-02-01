As any sports season grows closer, things are always changing.
Head coach Paul Mainieri announced that senior infielder Chris Reid will rejoin the team this season.
Sophomore right-hander AJ Labas had surgery on his shoulder Thursday, and will miss the entire 2019 season, similarly to the way Eric Walker missed the 2018 season. During Labas’ freshman year he finished with a 6-2 record and 3.48 earned run average earning him freshman All-America honors. Labas was a consistent pitcher for the Tigers during a down year for their pitching staff.
Reid played 126 games and started 67 during his three seasons for the Tigers, amassing a .275 batting average as a utility player but spent most of his time at third. Reid, the Baton Rouge native, will finish his four year career back on the roster hoping to end his time with an NCAA College World Series win.