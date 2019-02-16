U.S. News & World Report ranked two LSU Online graduate programs among the best in the nation.
LSU Online Master of Science in Construction Management tied for 12th overall and is a top-10 program when considering only public schools. The LSU Online Flores MBA program ranked 66th overall, which places it in the top-20 percent of online MBA programs.
Sasha Thackaberry, Vice Provost of Digital and Continuing Education at the University, said the biggest difference between LSU Online and other internet-based higher education is the distinction of an LSU degree, with no difference between an online or conventional degree.
“Without a doubt, it’s the faculty in the program that really make it a special program,” Thackaberry said.
Thackaberry said LSU President F. King Alexander and newly appointed Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie have continuously pushed for the expansion and enrichment of LSU Online.
Thackaberry said LSU Online degrees are almost identical to conventional degrees except for location. Generally, the same faculty teaches the same courses that they do on campus.
Charlotte Bencaz, director of marketing and recruitment for LSU Online, said the University strives to have the best customer service possible and offer many of the same enrichment programs, like seminars and job fairs, that the physical University has.
The construction management and Flores programs also ranked as some of the best online education opportunities for veterans. The former ranked 11th in engineering programs for veterans, while the latter ranked 36th in online MBAs for veterans.
Construction management sophomore William Gibson is a student veteran and works at the William A. Brookshire Military & Veterans Student Center on campus. While Gibson takes physical classes, he said he has an online class in construction management and that all his assignments, reading materials and expectations are laid out clearly and concisely.
Gibson said his experience with LSU as a student veteran was “absolutely amazing.” The Military & Veterans Student Center provides numerous resources, like help finding a job, resume advice and recreation opportunities, and Gibson said most of these are available online for LSU Online veterans to access.
Dana Hart, director of the Flores MBA program, said the LSU Online version has been around for five years.
“Online is really aimed at those students who really want convenience and flexibility [and] still want to get the rigorous experience,” Hart said. He said online students also have access to international study trips like the many offered on campus.
Hart and Thackaberry both said they want to hear more from current and past students of LSU Online in order to keep improving the the University’s online offerings.
“Just because they’re not here in the classroom doesn’t mean that they’re not a Tiger,” Hart said.