Underground Sounds 2/21/19

Basketball themed show, and we like to think this is why we beat Tennessee.

Boot Up!

DJ Scratch n' Sniff

1) Lil Bow Wow - Basketball

2) Charizma - Methods

3) A Tribe Called Quest - Halftime

4) Kurtis Blow - Basketball

5) Nas - Halftime 

6) Skee-Lo - I Wish

7) Spearhead - Dream Team

8) Gang Starr - Now You're Mine

9) The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Heavy D - Jam Session

10) Shaquille O'Neal - (I Know I Got) Skillz 

11) Wu All Stars - Soul In The Hole

Buckets McYams

1) Dame D.O.L.L.A. - Bill Walton

2) Kendrick Lamar ft. Schoolboy Q - Michael Jordan

3) Lil Wayne - Kobe Bryant

4) ZO - LaVar

5) Lebron James ft. Kevin Durant - It Ain't Easy

6) Jay-Z - Encore

7) Kanye West ft. Pusha T and Ghostface Killah - New God Flow

8) Chance the Rapper ft. Action Bronson - NaNa

9) Pusha T - Numbers On the Boards

10) Kanye West ft. Rick Ross - Devil In A New Dress

11) Earl Sweatshirt - Chum

12) Dame D.O.L.L.A. - Wasatch Front

