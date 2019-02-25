Underground Sounds 2/21/19

Basketball themed show, and we like to think this is why we beat Tennessee.
Boot Up!
DJ Scratch n' Sniff
1) Lil Bow Wow - Basketball
2) Charizma - Methods
3) A Tribe Called Quest - Halftime
4) Kurtis Blow - Basketball
5) Nas - Halftime
6) Skee-Lo - I Wish
7) Spearhead - Dream Team
8) Gang Starr - Now You're Mine
9) The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Heavy D - Jam Session
10) Shaquille O'Neal - (I Know I Got) Skillz
11) Wu All Stars - Soul In The Hole
Buckets McYams
1) Dame D.O.L.L.A. - Bill Walton
2) Kendrick Lamar ft. Schoolboy Q - Michael Jordan
3) Lil Wayne - Kobe Bryant
4) ZO - LaVar
5) Lebron James ft. Kevin Durant - It Ain't Easy
6) Jay-Z - Encore
7) Kanye West ft. Pusha T and Ghostface Killah - New God Flow
8) Chance the Rapper ft. Action Bronson - NaNa
9) Pusha T - Numbers On the Boards
10) Kanye West ft. Rick Ross - Devil In A New Dress
11) Earl Sweatshirt - Chum
12) Dame D.O.L.L.A. - Wasatch Front