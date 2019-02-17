Underground Sounds 2/14/19

Valentines Day special, so that means baby making music, courtesy of Buckets. 

That D'Angelo track... phew. 

1) Childish Gambino - Me and Your Mama

2) Bootsy Collins - I'd Rather Be With You

3) Al Green - Light My Fire

4) Bill Withers - Use Me

5) Frank Ocean - Nature Feels

6) Frank Ocean ft. Andre 3000 - Pink Matter

7) The Weeknd - The Morning 

8) Ray J - One Wish

9) B2K - Gots Ta Be

10) Jagged Edge - I Gotta Be

11) Ginuwine - None Of Ur Friends Business

12) Joe - I Wanna Know

13) Keith Sweat ft. Athena Cage - Nobody

14) Ginuwine - So Anxious 

15) Jodeci - Freek'n You

16) D'Angelo - Untitled (How Does It Feel)

17) Prince - International Lover

18) Sampha - Incomplete Kisses

19) Childish Gambino - So Into You (Tamia Cover)

20) Frank Ocean - Pyramids

21) UGK - Use Me Up

22) UGK ft. OutKast - Int'l Players Anthem (I Choose You) 

