The Shed Show 2/8/19

1. Seatbelts - "Bad Dog No Biscuits"
2. Yoko Kanno - "Go Dark"
3. Yoko Kanno - "High Heels Runaway"
4. Soulive - "Liquid"
5. Soulive - "Ne-Ne"
6. Takashi Matsunaga and Shun Ishiwaka - "Chick's Diner"
7. Yoshiaki Kayana - "Space Adventure"
8. Herbie Hancock - "Sly"
9. Herbie Hancock - "Funk Hunter"
10. Billy Cobman - "Red Baron"
11. Soulive "Kalen"
12. Soulive - "Alkime"
13. Seatbelts - "Slipper Sleaze"
14. Cory Henry - "Cory Henry Live Session at Montreal Jazz Session"
15. Chick Corea - "Chinese Butterfly"
16. Bill Frisell - "A Change Is Gonna Come"
17. Chick Corea - "A Spanish Song (ft. Steve Gadd)"
https://open.spotify.com/user/beccarbarnett/playlist/64qxyItUwhahh8rgaaPpMy?si=ErkCP2UPRNCPAjP3fzgfWw