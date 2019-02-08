The Shed Show 2/8/19

1. Seatbelts - "Bad Dog No Biscuits"

2. Yoko Kanno - "Go Dark"

3. Yoko Kanno - "High Heels Runaway"

4. Soulive - "Liquid"

5. Soulive - "Ne-Ne"

6. Takashi Matsunaga and Shun Ishiwaka - "Chick's Diner"

7. Yoshiaki Kayana - "Space Adventure"

8. Herbie Hancock - "Sly"

9. Herbie Hancock - "Funk Hunter"

10. Billy Cobman - "Red Baron"

11. Soulive "Kalen"

12. Soulive - "Alkime"

13. Seatbelts - "Slipper Sleaze"

14. Cory Henry - "Cory Henry Live Session at Montreal Jazz Session"

15. Chick Corea - "Chinese Butterfly" 

16. Bill Frisell - "A Change Is Gonna Come"

17. Chick Corea - "A Spanish Song (ft. Steve Gadd)"

https://open.spotify.com/user/beccarbarnett/playlist/64qxyItUwhahh8rgaaPpMy?si=ErkCP2UPRNCPAjP3fzgfWw 

