1. Lettuce "Nyack"
2. Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest "The Clearing"
3. Miles Davis "What I Say"
4. Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest "The Curtain"
5. Lettuce "Hang Up Your Hangups"
6. The Mahavishnu Orchestra "You Know, You Know"
7. Miles Davis "Funky Tonk"
8. Christofer Maddigan "Dramatic Fanatic"
9. Christofer Maddigan "The Airship"
10. Nicholas Payton "Back to the Source"
11. Nicholas Payton "Concentric Circles"
12. Soulive "Doin' Something"
https://open.spotify.com/user/beccarbarnett/playlist/6Ivj3DW0PUg1a2dakqnCzA?si=kgh9GtpfQOq7GNM0mwj13g