The Shed Show

1. Jamie Cullum - "I'm All Over It"

2. Jamie Cullum - "Uptown Funk"

3. Gregory Porter - "Real Good Hands"

4. Gregory Porter - "On My Way to Harlem"

5. Norah Jones - "Don't Know Why"

6. Norah Jones - "Summertime"

7. Michael Bublé - "Feeling Good"

8.  Michael Bublé - "Come Fly With Me"

9. McKenna Alicia - "Fly Away"

10. McKenna Alicia - "Momentarily"

11. Annie Lennox - "I Put A Spell On You"

12. Annie Lennox - "Summertime" 

13. Heiko Jung - "Pharoa"

14. Scott Bradlee - "Pure Imagination"

15. Yohan Kim - "Isn't She Lovely"

16. Yohan Kim - "Funk Blues (G Minor)"

17. Michel Camilo - "Take Five"

18. Lana Del Rey - "Diet Mountain Dew" 

19. Norah Jones - "Peace"

20. Norah Jones - Sunrise"

21. Gregory Porter - "Mother's Song"

22. Gregory Porter - "Take Me to the Alley" 

23. Michael Bublé - "The Way You Look Tonight"

24. Michael Bublé - "Cry Me a River (featuring Jody Black)"

25. Jamie Cullum - "Don't Stop the Music"

26. Jamie Cullum - "I'm All Over It (Acoustic)"

