It's Sunday evening at 7:00 PM, you know what to do: drop everything, tune to 91.1 KLSU and catch The Math Lab. DJ 5/4 brings a 2 hour math rock and noise rock mix every Sunday from 7 - 9 P on KLSU. Don't miss it.
1) Frontierer - The Deception
2) Яма - Официант, принесите мне счёт
3) Wren - Arise
4) UGLYGLOW - Ni Más Ni Menos
5) Workin' Man Noise Unit - Black Lights
6) Skeletonized - So Many Footages
7) XORSE - Steal the Apples of the Hesperides
8) Throat - Patty Hitler
9) Big Grump - Essential Wizard
10) Kinesis - Tin
11) Sodalane - Trailhead
12) Aurora Beam - Green Light
13) Tenchio - What the Otters Will Never Know
14) Plastic Psalms - Nymph Neighbors
15) Lynx - Prynx
16) Panda House - Reach In
17) Power Chocolatin Experimento - Patio
18) Captain Syrup - Dauður Hestur
19) Parmesano - Allioli
20) Matini Schmerzverstaerker - Gravel Bed
21) Owney The Postal Dog - Sleve McDichael
22) Hockey Fight - Eye of the Storm
23) Zen Marino - Let's Move to the Woods
24) KRAKEN - Mango Duet Summers: The Bonus Level
25) Lawnchairs - Stone Tongued Snake
26) The Last Summer For Lucy - Black Bells
27) He Was Eaten By Owls - Asleep, the Moon In One Eye, the Sun In the Other
28) クロワッサンシカゴ - 排熱
29) Svarta Stugan - Islands Unknown