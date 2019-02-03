The Math Lab

It's Sunday evening at 7:00 PM, you know what to do: drop everything, tune to 91.1 KLSU and catch The Math Lab. DJ 5/4 brings a 2 hour math rock and noise rock mix every Sunday from 7 - 9 P on KLSU. Don't miss it.

1) Frontierer - The Deception

2) Яма - Официант, принесите мне счёт

3) Wren - Arise

4) UGLYGLOW - Ni Más Ni Menos

5) Workin' Man Noise Unit - Black Lights

6) Skeletonized - So Many Footages

7) XORSE - Steal the Apples of the Hesperides

8) Throat - Patty Hitler

9) Big Grump - Essential Wizard

10) Kinesis - Tin

11) Sodalane - Trailhead

12) Aurora Beam - Green Light

13) Tenchio - What the Otters Will Never Know

14) Plastic Psalms - Nymph Neighbors

15) Lynx - Prynx

16) Panda House - Reach In

17) Power Chocolatin Experimento - Patio

18) Captain Syrup - Dauður Hestur

19) Parmesano - Allioli

20) Matini Schmerzverstaerker - Gravel Bed

21) Owney The Postal Dog - Sleve McDichael

22) Hockey Fight - Eye of the Storm

23) Zen Marino - Let's Move to the Woods

24) KRAKEN - Mango Duet Summers: The Bonus Level

25) Lawnchairs - Stone Tongued Snake

26) The Last Summer For Lucy - Black Bells

27) He Was Eaten By Owls - Asleep, the Moon In One Eye, the Sun In the Other

28) クロワッサンシカゴ - 排熱

29) Svarta Stugan - Islands Unknown

The Math Lab 2/3/19 from 91.1KLSU on 8tracks Radio.

Load comments