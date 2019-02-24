The Math Lab

Well, it's that wonderful time of the week once again. DJ 5/4 has assumed control of the airwaves at 91.1 and is ready to deliver a 2 hour, ultrapunishing math rock and noise rock mix. Buckle up and get ready, The Math Lab is every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on KLSU. 

1) Frontierer - The Target

2) Яма - Как чёрт

3) XORSE - Capture Cerberus

4) Power Chocolatin Experimento - Vera

5) Aurora Beam - Kingpin Pt. 6

6) Big Grump - Skin Fits

7) Throat - Ringwear

8) Carparts - Broken Clocks

9) Captain Syrup - Outro

10) Kinesis - Salgin

11) Lynx - United States

12) Bastos - Bagnères de Bigorre

13) Hockey Fight - Fire Alarm

14) He Was Eaten By Owls - Throw Away Your Keys For Bodies Contain No Locks They Understand

15) Self Similarity - Piece of Mind

16) Numbered Sounds - A Woman, a Castle

17) Tenchio - Avi Avidan's Speech

18) Parmesano - Artista Vanguardista

19) Either/Or - Sezboar

20) El Ten Eleven - We Don't Have a Sail But We Have a Rudder

21) Tricot - Potage

22) Owney The Postal Dog - Side B

23) Panda House - Cloud Line

24) Standards - Astrology

25) Si-Nek-Do-Kee - Daisy the Christmas Westie

26) Sodalane - August Sun

27) The Last Summer For Lucy - Alexa's Suicide

28) Sloth & Turtle - A Song For Ants

29) UGLYGLOW - Fancy Filth

