Well, it's that wonderful time of the week once again. DJ 5/4 has assumed control of the airwaves at 91.1 and is ready to deliver a 2 hour, ultrapunishing math rock and noise rock mix. Buckle up and get ready, The Math Lab is every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on KLSU.
1) Frontierer - The Target
2) Яма - Как чёрт
3) XORSE - Capture Cerberus
4) Power Chocolatin Experimento - Vera
5) Aurora Beam - Kingpin Pt. 6
6) Big Grump - Skin Fits
7) Throat - Ringwear
8) Carparts - Broken Clocks
9) Captain Syrup - Outro
10) Kinesis - Salgin
11) Lynx - United States
12) Bastos - Bagnères de Bigorre
13) Hockey Fight - Fire Alarm
14) He Was Eaten By Owls - Throw Away Your Keys For Bodies Contain No Locks They Understand
15) Self Similarity - Piece of Mind
16) Numbered Sounds - A Woman, a Castle
17) Tenchio - Avi Avidan's Speech
18) Parmesano - Artista Vanguardista
19) Either/Or - Sezboar
20) El Ten Eleven - We Don't Have a Sail But We Have a Rudder
21) Tricot - Potage
22) Owney The Postal Dog - Side B
23) Panda House - Cloud Line
24) Standards - Astrology
25) Si-Nek-Do-Kee - Daisy the Christmas Westie
26) Sodalane - August Sun
27) The Last Summer For Lucy - Alexa's Suicide
28) Sloth & Turtle - A Song For Ants
29) UGLYGLOW - Fancy Filth