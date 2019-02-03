The Electric Carnival Image 2/3

"They stroke their beards and grin sayin,

'Swing little children, 'till the dawn comes in!'"

  1. Boogie Belgique - Swing Thing
  2. Bobby Short - Heebie Jeebies
  3. Kenneth Bager (ft The Hellercup Cool School Choir) - Fragment Eight...The Sound of Swing
  4. The Jenova Collective - Lost in Tokyo
  5. Swing Republic - G'Bye Now
  6. Caravan Palace - Beatophone
  7. Caar Lemar - Cat's Pajamas
  8. Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Daikiri Bossa Dance
  9. Frank Sinatra - Dolores
  10. Frank Sinatra - Dolores (Phos Toni Remix)
  11. Swingrowers - Tit for Tat
  12. Odd Chap - Explore
  13. GoldFish - Deep of the Night (Submerged Mix)
  14. Alice Merton - No Roots (Groovy Joy Remix)
  15. Moon Hootch - Alien Invasion
  16. Lyre Le Temps - Trailer
  17. Slavic Soul Party! - Missy Sa Sa
  18. Meute - Acamar
  19. Nujabes - Far Fowls
  20. Guts - Nowhere
  21. Boogie Belgique - Ms. Yutani
  22. Backini - Strung Out
  23. Guts (ft Leron Thomas) - Incomplete
  24. Mop Mop - Destination
  25. Jojo Effect - Minor Pie
  26. Parov Stelar - For All We Know

Load comments