"They stroke their beards and grin sayin,
'Swing little children, 'till the dawn comes in!'"
- Boogie Belgique - Swing Thing
- Bobby Short - Heebie Jeebies
- Kenneth Bager (ft The Hellercup Cool School Choir) - Fragment Eight...The Sound of Swing
- The Jenova Collective - Lost in Tokyo
- Swing Republic - G'Bye Now
- Caravan Palace - Beatophone
- Caar Lemar - Cat's Pajamas
- Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Daikiri Bossa Dance
- Frank Sinatra - Dolores
- Frank Sinatra - Dolores (Phos Toni Remix)
- Swingrowers - Tit for Tat
- Odd Chap - Explore
- GoldFish - Deep of the Night (Submerged Mix)
- Alice Merton - No Roots (Groovy Joy Remix)
- Moon Hootch - Alien Invasion
- Lyre Le Temps - Trailer
- Slavic Soul Party! - Missy Sa Sa
- Meute - Acamar
- Nujabes - Far Fowls
- Guts - Nowhere
- Boogie Belgique - Ms. Yutani
- Backini - Strung Out
- Guts (ft Leron Thomas) - Incomplete
- Mop Mop - Destination
- Jojo Effect - Minor Pie
- Parov Stelar - For All We Know