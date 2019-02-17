"It ain't love so, farewell!"
- Caravan Palace - Miracle
- Jamie Berry - Majesty
- Louis Jordan - Choo Choo Boogie (Qwello Lee Remix)
- SirensCeol - The Devil's Swing
- Swing Republic - I'm Leaving
- CUPHEAD - The King's Court (James Landino Remix)
- FonoGraff - Forever Swing
- Odd Chap - Worldwide
- Gavin Luke - Jump Jive Roar
- Moon Hootch - Number 4
- Nina Simone - Feeling Good (Solidisco Remix)
- Luca Lento - The Cat Came Back (BBD Remix)
- Backini - Go Go Killer
- ELM Beats - Saxofon
- Q-Burns Abstract Message (ft Lisa Shaw) - This Time
- Mop Mop - Ash
- Vono Box - La Planete
- Mo' Horizons - Flyin Away
- Waldeck (ft Patrizia Ferrara) - Rough Landing
- Samba de Uma Nota So (ft Moana) - Urban Love
- Mocean Worker - Shamma Lamma Ding Dong
- Horizonte (ft Josi) - Sao Vincente
- Aracy Carvalho - Durante O Verao
- Koop - Strange Love