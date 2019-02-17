The Electric Carnival Image 2/17/19

"It ain't love so, farewell!"

 

  1. Caravan Palace - Miracle
  2. Jamie Berry - Majesty
  3. Louis Jordan - Choo Choo Boogie (Qwello Lee Remix)
  4. SirensCeol - The Devil's Swing
  5. Swing Republic - I'm Leaving
  6. CUPHEAD - The King's Court (James Landino Remix)
  7. FonoGraff - Forever Swing
  8. Odd Chap - Worldwide
  9. Gavin Luke - Jump Jive Roar
  10. Moon Hootch - Number 4
  11. Nina Simone - Feeling Good (Solidisco Remix)
  12. Luca Lento - The Cat Came Back (BBD Remix)
  13. Backini - Go Go Killer
  14. ELM Beats - Saxofon
  15. Q-Burns Abstract Message (ft Lisa Shaw) - This Time
  16. Mop Mop - Ash
  17. Vono Box - La Planete
  18. Mo' Horizons - Flyin Away
  19. Waldeck (ft Patrizia Ferrara) - Rough Landing
  20. Samba de Uma Nota So (ft Moana) - Urban Love
  21. Mocean Worker - Shamma Lamma Ding Dong
  22. Horizonte (ft Josi) - Sao Vincente
  23. Aracy Carvalho - Durante O Verao
  24. Koop - Strange Love

