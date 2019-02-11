These constant weather changes couldn't stop Twiggy from taking a stroll into The Badlands, so why should it stop you? Get your allergy shots and grab your comfiest caftan, because this Sunday afternoon forecast is nothing but cool.
- Nick Drake - Free Ride
- Joan Armatrading - Woncha Come On Home
- Led Zeppelin - Down By The Seaside
- Paul & Linda McCartney - The Back Seat Of My Car
- Brian Protheroe - Pinball
- East of Underground - Smiling Faces
- Al Green - I Want To Hold Your Hand
- David Bowie - Soul Love
- John Cale - Paris 1919
- The Rolling Stones - Play With Fire
- The Brothers Johnson - Strawberry Letter 23
- The Chocolate Watchband - In The Past
- The Who - Blue Red And Grey
- Grateful Dead - Rosemary
- Emitt Rhodes - Only Lovers Decide
- Canned Heat - On The Road Again
- Love - Seven and Seven Is
- The Kinks - This Time Tomorrow
- Simon & Garfunkel - April Come She Will
- Eric Burdon, War - Spill The Wine
- Joe Cocker - Hitchcock Railway
- Donovan - Legend of a Girl Child Linda
- Elton John - I've Seen That Movie Too