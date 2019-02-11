The Badlands logo

These constant weather changes couldn't stop Twiggy from taking a stroll into The Badlands, so why should it stop you? Get your allergy shots and grab your comfiest caftan, because this Sunday afternoon forecast is nothing but cool. 

  1. Nick Drake - Free Ride
  2. Joan Armatrading - Woncha Come On Home
  3. Led Zeppelin - Down By The Seaside
  4. Paul & Linda McCartney - The Back Seat Of  My Car
  5. Brian Protheroe - Pinball
  6. East of Underground - Smiling Faces
  7. Al Green - I Want To Hold Your Hand
  8. David Bowie - Soul Love
  9. John Cale - Paris 1919
  10. The Rolling Stones - Play With Fire
  11. The Brothers Johnson - Strawberry Letter 23
  12. The Chocolate Watchband - In The Past
  13. The Who - Blue Red And Grey
  14. Grateful Dead - Rosemary
  15. Emitt Rhodes - Only Lovers Decide
  16. Canned Heat - On The Road Again
  17. Love - Seven and Seven Is
  18. The Kinks - This Time Tomorrow
  19. Simon & Garfunkel - April Come She Will
  20. Eric Burdon, War - Spill The Wine
  21. Joe Cocker - Hitchcock Railway
  22. Donovan - Legend of a Girl Child Linda
  23. Elton John - I've Seen That Movie Too

Load comments