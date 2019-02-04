The Badlands logo

This week, I added songs that speak to the human's inner desires (love, confidence, knowledge, acceptance, etc.). I wanted my listeners to empathize with the songwriters' sense of longing, and to recognize the dangers once it becomes desperation. 

  1. Faces - Debris
  2. Paul Simon - Have A Good Time
  3. The Young Rascals - A Girl Like You
  4. Cat Stevens - Morning Has Broken
  5. Eric Burdon & The Animals - San Franciscan Nights
  6. The Flying Burrito Brothers - Hot Burrito #1
  7. Buffalo Springfield - Pretty Girl Why
  8. Love - Alone Again Or
  9. Harry Nilsson - Everybody's Talkin'
  10. The Beatles - You Won't See Me
  11. The Youngbloods - That's How Strong My Love Is
  12. Wendy & Bonnie - By The Sea
  13. Sunforest - Magician in the Mountain
  14. Pink Floyd - If
  15. The Who - Cut My Hair
  16. Ultimate Spinach - Baroque #1
  17. The Beatles - Girl
  18. The Langley Schools Music Project - In My Room (originally performed by The Beach Boys)
  19. The Everly Brothers - All I Have to Do Is Dream
  20. Lou Reed - Coney Island Baby
  21. The Zombies - Care of Cell 44
  22. St. John Green - Devil and The Sea
  23. Bob Dylan - Queen Jane Approximately
  24. The Beach Boys - Disney Girls (1957)

