This week, I added songs that speak to the human's inner desires (love, confidence, knowledge, acceptance, etc.). I wanted my listeners to empathize with the songwriters' sense of longing, and to recognize the dangers once it becomes desperation.
- Faces - Debris
- Paul Simon - Have A Good Time
- The Young Rascals - A Girl Like You
- Cat Stevens - Morning Has Broken
- Eric Burdon & The Animals - San Franciscan Nights
- The Flying Burrito Brothers - Hot Burrito #1
- Buffalo Springfield - Pretty Girl Why
- Love - Alone Again Or
- Harry Nilsson - Everybody's Talkin'
- The Beatles - You Won't See Me
- The Youngbloods - That's How Strong My Love Is
- Wendy & Bonnie - By The Sea
- Sunforest - Magician in the Mountain
- Pink Floyd - If
- The Who - Cut My Hair
- Ultimate Spinach - Baroque #1
- The Beatles - Girl
- The Langley Schools Music Project - In My Room (originally performed by The Beach Boys)
- The Everly Brothers - All I Have to Do Is Dream
- Lou Reed - Coney Island Baby
- The Zombies - Care of Cell 44
- St. John Green - Devil and The Sea
- Bob Dylan - Queen Jane Approximately
- The Beach Boys - Disney Girls (1957)