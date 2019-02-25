The Badlands logo

The rain passed just in time for our usual Sunday stroll into The Badlands. 

  1. Pearls Before Swine - Rocket Man
  2. Mark Fry - Song for Wilde
  3. Gary Higgins - Thicker Than A Smokey
  4. The Byrds - Chimes of Freedom
  5. Simon & Garfunkel - The Only Living Boy in New York
  6. Simon Finn - Jerusalem
  7. The Beach Boys - Aren't You Glad
  8. Robert Wyatt - Solar Flares
  9. Bonnie Raitt - Thank You
  10. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Helpless
  11. T. Rex - Rock On
  12. The Velvet Underground - Ocean (Demo)
  13. Lion - You've Got a Woman
  14. The Equals - Michael and His Slipper Tree
  15. Sopwith Camel - Fazon
  16. John Fahey and his orchestra - Funeral Song for Mississippi John Hurt
  17. Flamin' Groovies - Whiskey Woman
  18. The Mamas and The Papas - Dedicated to the One I Love
  19. Susan Christie - Paint A Lady
  20. David Bowie - Kooks
  21. Richie Havens - Here Comes The Sun
  22. Melanie - Johnny Boy
  23. Art Garfunkel - I Only Have Eyes for You

