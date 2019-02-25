The rain passed just in time for our usual Sunday stroll into The Badlands.
- Pearls Before Swine - Rocket Man
- Mark Fry - Song for Wilde
- Gary Higgins - Thicker Than A Smokey
- The Byrds - Chimes of Freedom
- Simon & Garfunkel - The Only Living Boy in New York
- Simon Finn - Jerusalem
- The Beach Boys - Aren't You Glad
- Robert Wyatt - Solar Flares
- Bonnie Raitt - Thank You
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Helpless
- T. Rex - Rock On
- The Velvet Underground - Ocean (Demo)
- Lion - You've Got a Woman
- The Equals - Michael and His Slipper Tree
- Sopwith Camel - Fazon
- John Fahey and his orchestra - Funeral Song for Mississippi John Hurt
- Flamin' Groovies - Whiskey Woman
- The Mamas and The Papas - Dedicated to the One I Love
- Susan Christie - Paint A Lady
- David Bowie - Kooks
- Richie Havens - Here Comes The Sun
- Melanie - Johnny Boy
- Art Garfunkel - I Only Have Eyes for You