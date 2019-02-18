Long weekend? Come step into The Badlands and relax to some 60s/70s psychedelic and folk music.
- The Free Design - Butterflies Are Free
- The Velvet Underground - I'm Sticking With You
- John Lennon - Love
- Margo Guryan - Under My Umbrella
- July - Dandelion Seeds
- Love - Orange Skies
- The Beatles - Long, Long, Long
- Giles, Giles & Fripp - I Talk to The Wind
- The Zombies - The Way I Feel Inside
- Bert Jansch - In The Bleak Mid Winter
- Linda Perhacs - Parallelograms
- David Bowie - Eight Line Poem
- Harry Nilsson - Without You
- The Byrds - Have You Seen Her Face
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Almost Cut My Hair
- Jefferson Airplane - Today
- Cat Stevens - The First Cut Is The Deepest
- Quicksilver Messenger Service - Fresh Air
- The Beach Boys - Feel Flows
- The Incredible String Band - Gently Tender
- Joni Mitchell - A Case of You
- James Tayor - Something in the Way She Moves
- Eternity's Children - My Happiness Day