The Badlands logo

Long weekend? Come step into The Badlands and relax to some 60s/70s psychedelic and folk music. 

  1. The Free Design - Butterflies Are Free
  2. The Velvet Underground - I'm Sticking With You
  3. John Lennon - Love
  4. Margo Guryan - Under My Umbrella
  5. July - Dandelion Seeds
  6. Love - Orange Skies
  7. The Beatles - Long, Long, Long
  8. Giles, Giles & Fripp - I Talk to The Wind
  9. The Zombies - The Way I Feel Inside
  10. Bert Jansch - In The Bleak Mid Winter
  11. Linda Perhacs - Parallelograms
  12. David Bowie - Eight Line Poem
  13. Harry Nilsson - Without You
  14. The Byrds - Have You Seen Her Face
  15. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Almost Cut My Hair
  16. Jefferson Airplane - Today
  17. Cat Stevens - The First Cut Is The Deepest
  18. Quicksilver Messenger Service - Fresh Air
  19. The Beach Boys - Feel Flows
  20. The Incredible String Band - Gently Tender
  21. Joni Mitchell - A Case of You
  22. James Tayor - Something in the Way She Moves
  23. Eternity's Children - My Happiness Day

Load comments