Come listen to even more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave!

  1. The Forest Naval Koji Kondo - Pikmin Pikmin Worlds
  2. Chrono Cross - Time's Scar Super Guitar Bros Super Guitar Bros
  3. Pelican Town ConcernedApe Stardew Valley
  4. 1-33 - Hard-Working Moles are Good Moles
  5. 02-phoenix-wright-3-pearls-fey
  6. Frog's Theme missingNo. Warp Zone
  7. Wet Hands C418 Minecraft - Volume Alpha
  8. StarTropics - Dungeon Rare Candy Bomber Blue / Gallant Green
  9. Sprawling Savannah Mario 3D World Big Band SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
  10. Peach Beach, Daisy Cruiser Shinobu Tanaka/Kenta Nagata Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
  11. EMERGENCY! TO THE OCEAN MASA; Hiroaki Takahashi; Yosuke Kinoshita; Takashi Yoshida; Shin-ichiro Nakamura One Piece: Kaizoku Musou 3 Gamerip
  12. Life Will Change Lyn ペルソナ5 オリジナルサウンドトラック [Disc 1]
  13. Awash in Ale, but Nary a Mug Peter McConnell Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
  14. The Coast James Primate Rain World - Selections from the OST
  15. Eclipse of the Moon Masato Koike, Yuki Matsumura Hyrule Warriors
  16. 13. Dark Mountain Forest
  17. A Picture In Motion Waveshaper Furi
  18. The Proverbial Dust Biters Chris Christodoulou Deadbolt
  19. 7 FORGE FIRE ROAR
  20. Klaus Veen - Ordinary Days
  21. Remorse (Carpenter Brut Remix) Carpenter Brut Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  22. Bipolar Nightmare Unknown 「ＮｉｅＲ：Ａｕｔｏｍａｔａ」Ｏｒｉｇｉｎａｌ　Ｓｏｕｎｄｔｒａｃｋ Disc 3
  23. Earth Temple Hajime Wakai, Shiho Fujii, Mahito Yokota, Takeshi Hama, & Koji Kondo The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword ~ Expanded Video Game Soundtrack
  24. Goodbye Baby Widdly 2 Diddly LISA Soundtrack
  25. We All Lift Together Warframe
  26. K.K. Gumbo Toru Minegishi Super Smash Bros. Brawl - Vol. N: Animal Crossing
  27. Rock Star Kirby & The Crystal Shards Kirby & The Crystal Shards
  28. mega man 2 minibosses brass
  29. Wood Man Stage Remix (Saturn Exclusive) Capcom Mega Man 8 OST (Saturn Version)
  30. City Streets 2 (Mango Tango - Neon Jungle) Jake Kaufman Double Dragon Neon
  31. Drive Me Wild Garoad VA-11 HALL-A - Second Round
  32. Dark Castle (Stage) Kirby's Dream Land 2 Kirby's Dream Land 2
  33. Grotesque Figures ~Battle With the Colossus~ Koh Ohtani Shadow of the Colossus OST
  34. Majora's Wrath Battle Koji Kondo The Legend of Zelda- Majora's Mask Soundtrack (Disc 2)

This week on the Easter Egg, we look at one of my favorite games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. Easily my favorite Zelda game, Majora's Mask just seems to hit every note perfectly. The great environments, wonderful characters, and even the time limit all work together so well, making a perfect experience. Of  course, the music also contributes heavily to the sense of unease and tension rife throughout the game. 

