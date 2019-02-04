Arcade deux

Come listen to even more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave!

  1. Fungi Forest Day Grant Kirkhope Donkey Kong 64
  2. sea shanty 2 Runescape
  3. It's Not Supposed To Be Snowing Lifeformed Fastfall
  4. Mr. Explorer NIGORO La-Mulana Original Sound Track Disk1
  5. NDC Festival Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fuiji, Koji Kondo Super Mario Odyssey: Original Soundtrack
  6. City Ruins - Rays of Light Unknown 「ＮｉｅＲ：Ａｕｔｏｍａｔａ」Ｏｒｉｇｉｎａｌ　Ｓｏｕｎｄｔｒａｃｋ Disc 1
  7. Far Away Jose Gonzalez Red Dead Redemption Original Soundtrack
  8. Flower Garden Koji Kondo Yoshi's Island
  9. Trunk Twister David Wise Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Original Sound Version
  10. Terror and Madness Stuart Chatwood Darkest Dungeon Original Soundtrack
  11. The Sole Regret Darren Korb Bastion Original Soundtrack
  12. The Merchant Yoann Laulan Dead Cells
  13. Reaped by Death Chris Christodoulou Deadbolt
  14. Hollywood Heights Mitch Murder Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  15. Interplanetary Spark SEGA/ZENTA 龍が如く0 誓いの場所 オリジナルサウンドトラック(Side A)
  16. Opposing Bloodlines Akira Soji, Keizo Nakamura, Tomoko Sano, Mikio Saitou, Motoaki Furukawa Castlevania: Rondo of Blood
  17. Route 119 Go Ichinose GBA Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire Music Super Complete (DISC 2)
  18. A Cargo of Fineries (Flying Machine) Jake Kaufman Shovel Knight - Specter of Torment OST
  19. The Wight to Remain (4-3 Remix) A_Rival Crypt of the Necrodancer OST
  20. Rock Star Kirby & The Crystal Shards Kirby & The Crystal Shards
  21. Emerald Hill Zone Masato Nakamura 2 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 OST
  22. Gym Leader Battle ~ Kanto (PS1) Nintendo Pokémon Stadium
  23. Lights, Camera, Action! (Death by Glamour) ft. The Consouls insaneintherainmusic Live at Grillby's
  24. Let’s Dance, Boys! (2nd Climax Ver.) Naofumi Harada BAYONETTA 2 ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
  25. Bioinformatics Toshikazu Tanaka Metal Slug 3 OST
  26. Volt Catfish Capcom Sound Team Megaman X3
  27. Red Canyon Yumiko Kanki F-Zero
  28. 05_Tim Follin - BGM #05 Tim Follin Time Trax (Prototype)
  29. City Trial: City Kirby's Air Ride Kirby's Air Ride
  30. Subterranean Homesick Malign (Caves) Binding of Isaac:Antibirth
  31. Third Chapter Above Ground Takayuki Aihara Drag-on Dragoon Original Sound Track Vol.1
  32. Parasite Queen Battle Metroid Prime Nintendo
  33. Otherworld Thomas Happ Axiom Verge Soundtrack
  34. Eyes of Flame Studio Pixel Cave Story 3D/Plus Remastered

This week on the Easter Egg I chose to write about Cave Story, a 2D metroidvania released originally in 2004. In Cave Story you play as an unnamed adventurer, trying to save a floating island of rabbit people from destruction at the hands of a mad doctor. You venture through levels of increasing difficulty and dreariness on your quest, followed by some incredibly interesting music. One man, Pixel, created the entire game from scratch which shows in the perfect harmony of all aspects of the game. 

Load comments