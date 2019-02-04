Come listen to even more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave!
- Fungi Forest Day Grant Kirkhope Donkey Kong 64
- sea shanty 2 Runescape
- It's Not Supposed To Be Snowing Lifeformed Fastfall
- Mr. Explorer NIGORO La-Mulana Original Sound Track Disk1
- NDC Festival Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fuiji, Koji Kondo Super Mario Odyssey: Original Soundtrack
- City Ruins - Rays of Light Unknown 「ＮｉｅＲ：Ａｕｔｏｍａｔａ」Ｏｒｉｇｉｎａｌ Ｓｏｕｎｄｔｒａｃｋ Disc 1
- Far Away Jose Gonzalez Red Dead Redemption Original Soundtrack
- Flower Garden Koji Kondo Yoshi's Island
- Trunk Twister David Wise Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Original Sound Version
- Terror and Madness Stuart Chatwood Darkest Dungeon Original Soundtrack
- The Sole Regret Darren Korb Bastion Original Soundtrack
- The Merchant Yoann Laulan Dead Cells
- Reaped by Death Chris Christodoulou Deadbolt
- Hollywood Heights Mitch Murder Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Interplanetary Spark SEGA/ZENTA 龍が如く0 誓いの場所 オリジナルサウンドトラック(Side A)
- Opposing Bloodlines Akira Soji, Keizo Nakamura, Tomoko Sano, Mikio Saitou, Motoaki Furukawa Castlevania: Rondo of Blood
- Route 119 Go Ichinose GBA Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire Music Super Complete (DISC 2)
- A Cargo of Fineries (Flying Machine) Jake Kaufman Shovel Knight - Specter of Torment OST
- The Wight to Remain (4-3 Remix) A_Rival Crypt of the Necrodancer OST
- Rock Star Kirby & The Crystal Shards Kirby & The Crystal Shards
- Emerald Hill Zone Masato Nakamura 2 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 OST
- Gym Leader Battle ~ Kanto (PS1) Nintendo Pokémon Stadium
- Lights, Camera, Action! (Death by Glamour) ft. The Consouls insaneintherainmusic Live at Grillby's
- Let’s Dance, Boys! (2nd Climax Ver.) Naofumi Harada BAYONETTA 2 ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
- Bioinformatics Toshikazu Tanaka Metal Slug 3 OST
- Volt Catfish Capcom Sound Team Megaman X3
- Red Canyon Yumiko Kanki F-Zero
- 05_Tim Follin - BGM #05 Tim Follin Time Trax (Prototype)
- City Trial: City Kirby's Air Ride Kirby's Air Ride
- Subterranean Homesick Malign (Caves) Binding of Isaac:Antibirth
- Third Chapter Above Ground Takayuki Aihara Drag-on Dragoon Original Sound Track Vol.1
- Parasite Queen Battle Metroid Prime Nintendo
- Otherworld Thomas Happ Axiom Verge Soundtrack
- Eyes of Flame Studio Pixel Cave Story 3D/Plus Remastered
This week on the Easter Egg I chose to write about Cave Story, a 2D metroidvania released originally in 2004. In Cave Story you play as an unnamed adventurer, trying to save a floating island of rabbit people from destruction at the hands of a mad doctor. You venture through levels of increasing difficulty and dreariness on your quest, followed by some incredibly interesting music. One man, Pixel, created the entire game from scratch which shows in the perfect harmony of all aspects of the game.