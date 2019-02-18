Come listen to even more of your favorite video game music with DJ Quicksave and DJ Midway.
This week on the Easter Egg we take a look at Iconoclasts, a 2D metroidvania produced by Joakim "Konjak" Sandberg. In Iconocalsts you play a mechanic in a world where mechanics, and repairing aging machinery, is outlawed. You fight through some really nice looking landscapes and meet an interesting cast as you quest to take down the pseudo-religious cult that controls the world. The gameplay is very satisfying, combat and movement both. The soundtrack is also quite good with some soothing tunes in the earlier stages leading to more and more tension as the game difficulty progresses. Overall, I would highly recommend checking out this game as it is one of my favorites from last year.
- Title Kazumi Totaka, Kozue Ishikawa, Minako Hamano & Yuichi Ozaki The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX (Original Soundtrack)
- Metal Man Capcom Mega Man 2 Original Sound Version
- Beginner David Wise, Chris Stamper, Hal Canon, Brad Fuller Marble Madness
- 11 - Green Fields Hirokazu Ando, Jun Ishikawa Kirby's Adventure
- WaveMan Mari Yamaguchi Mega Man V
- Stages 1 & 2 Ayako Mori, Yoshihiro Sakaguchi Ghosts'n Goblins
- Kraid's Lair Hirokazu "Hip" Tanaka Metroid
- Trace Awakens Thomas Happ Axiom Verge Soundtrack
- Dependent Weakling - Ding SQUARE ENIX NieR:Automata Original Soundtrack HACKING TRACKS
- Sanctuary Guardian Akio Ohmori, Ritsuo Kamimura, Keiichi Suzuki, Hirokazu Tanaka Earthbound
- stage-a2-overture <?> Castlevania 3
- New Bark Town Junichi Masuda, Go Inchinose Pokémon Gold & Silver
- The Moon (8-Bit) Capcom DuckTales Remastered Soundtrack
- Select Your Character Koji Kondo Super Mario Bros. 2
- The Betrayer (Enchantress Final Form) Jake Kaufman Shovel Knight Original Soundtrack
- Spear of Justice toby fox UNDERTALE Soundtrack
- 18 Great Sea Power (Stage 6)
- Death Wind (No SFX) Yumiko Kanki F-Zero
- Crypteque (1-2 Remix) Chipzel Chipped of the NecroDancer
- Scrap Brain Zone Masato Nakamura Sonic the Hedgehog OST
- Sunshine Seaside ~ Underwater Mario 3D World Big Band SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
- Sand Canyon 2 Kirby's Dream Land 3 Kirby's Dream Land 3
- Alleycat Blues Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time
- 07 - positive force
- Robin (Blockrock) Joakim Sandberg Iconoclasts OST