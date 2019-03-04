The Anarchy Hour 2/20/19

Die! - The Mummies

Tight Pants - The Stooges

We All Fall Down - Egg Hunt

Me And You - Egg Hunt 

Bite It You Scum - GG Allin

Don't Talk to Me - GG Allin

Black Paint - Death Grips

Cyco Vision - Suicidal Tendencies

Don't Tell Me - The Blades

Want To Be On My Own - The Blades

Institutionalized - Suicidal Tendencies

Sunbathing Animal - Parquet Courts

The Brews - NOFX

New Rose - The Damned

Skulls - The Misfits

Toe Cutter Thumb Buster - Thee Oh Sees

We're Only Gonna Die - Bad Religion

State Executioner - GBH

Nazi Punks F*** Off - Dead Kennedys

London Dungeon - Misfits

Amoeba - Adolescents

Diddy Wah Diddy - Ty Segall

I Believe I Can Fly (Cover) - Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Banned in D.C. - Bad Brains

Paul's Not Home - Adrenalin OD

Icons - Face to Face

Human Cannonball - Butthole Surfers

Waiting Room - Fugazi

Anarchy In the U.K. - Sex Pistols

Meanwhile - Discharge

Got The Time - Anthrax

Circle Of Fear - Smoke Blow

Kids of the Black Hole - Adolescents

Suburban Home - Descendents

Patriot - The Linecutters

Lexicon Devil - Germs

Rebel Yell - Assorted Jelly Beans

Code Blue - T.S.O.L.

The Separation of Church and Skate - NOFX

Wild in the Streets - Circle Jerks

In My Eyes - Minor Threat

Too Real - FIDLAR

Rise Above - Black Flag

Teenagers From Mars - Misfits

