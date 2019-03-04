Banned in D.C. - Bad Brains
Suburban Home - Descendents
From the Gut - Hüsker Dü
Paul's Not Home - Adrenalin OD
The Nightmare Continues - Discharge
Bloodstains (Original version) - Agent Orange
Communist Eyes - Germs
Sunderberry Dream - Fuzz
Kill a Commie - Gang Green
Attitude - Bad Brains
Who Was In My Room Last Night? - Butthole Surfers
Caught In a Mosh - Anthrax
I Love Livin' In the City - Fear
Human Cannonball - Butthole Surfers
Last Caress - Misfits
Don't Talk to Me - GG Allin
22 Going on 23 - Butthole Surfers
New World Order - Discharge
Subliminal - Suicidal Tendencies
Code Blue - T.S.O.L.
Madhouse - Anthrax
Dead Boys - Sonic Reducer (Live @CBGB, 1977)
The Ramones - Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (Live @CBGB, 1977)
Thee Oh Sees - The Dream (Live @Endless Daze, 2017)
21st Century Schizoid Man - Fuzz
Wave Goodbye - Ty Segall
Waiting Room - Fugazi
Rebel Yell - Assorted Jelly Beans
Falling In - GØGGS
25! - Bomb the Music Industry!
Stumped - Minor Threat
Salad Days - Minor Threat
Lexicon Devil - Germs
Don't Tell Me - The Blades
Want To Be On My Own - The Blades
Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing - Discharge
Wouldn't It Be Nice - Pennywise
Protest and Survive - Discharge
Bad Mouth - Fugazi
Hope - Descendents
Patriot - The Linecutters
Sabotage - Beastie Boys