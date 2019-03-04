The Anarchy Hour

Banned in D.C. - Bad Brains

Suburban Home - Descendents 

From the Gut - Hüsker Dü

Paul's Not Home - Adrenalin OD

The Nightmare Continues - Discharge

Bloodstains (Original version) - Agent Orange

Communist Eyes - Germs

Sunderberry Dream - Fuzz

Kill a Commie - Gang Green

Attitude - Bad Brains

Who Was In My Room Last Night? - Butthole Surfers

Caught In a Mosh - Anthrax

I Love Livin' In the City - Fear

Human Cannonball - Butthole Surfers

Last Caress - Misfits

Don't Talk to Me - GG Allin

22 Going on 23 - Butthole Surfers

New World Order - Discharge

Subliminal - Suicidal Tendencies

Code Blue - T.S.O.L.

Madhouse - Anthrax

Dead Boys - Sonic Reducer (Live @CBGB, 1977)

The Ramones - Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (Live @CBGB, 1977)

Thee Oh Sees - The Dream (Live @Endless Daze, 2017)

21st Century Schizoid Man - Fuzz

Wave Goodbye - Ty Segall

Waiting Room - Fugazi

Rebel Yell - Assorted Jelly Beans

Falling In - GØGGS

25! - Bomb the Music Industry! 

Stumped - Minor Threat

Salad Days - Minor Threat

Lexicon Devil - Germs

Don't Tell Me - The Blades

Want To Be On My Own - The Blades

Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing - Discharge

Wouldn't It Be Nice - Pennywise

Protest and Survive - Discharge

Bad Mouth - Fugazi

Hope - Descendents

Patriot - The Linecutters

Sabotage - Beastie Boys

