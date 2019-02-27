The Airline: February 27, 2019

More shoegaze! Aw yea! I love the part where it goes "BRRRRRREEEEEEEEEEEZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZSSSSTTTTTTTTTTTTT"
Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Melody's Echo Chamber - I Follow You
Jakob Ogawa - You'll Be On My Mind
Bekon - America
Kermit the Frog (you read that right) - Rainbow Connection
Sophie Meiers - Something About You
Sharon Van Etten - Jupiter 4
Chromatics - Time Rider
DJ Koze - Music on My Teeth (feat. Jose Gonzalez)
Soccer Mommy - Blossom (Wasting All My Time)
Blouse - Videotapes
Pasteboard - Breakbeats
Sway - Sounds Like Everyone
Fleeting Joys - Go & Come Back
Mr. Twin Sister - Alien FM
Slime - At Sea Again (feat. Selah Sue)
Mazzy Star - In the Kingdom
Clams - See the Brightest Star
Hush Moss - Take Me By the Hand
Little Dragon - Best Friends
Brian Eno - An Ending (Ascent)
Michael Rault - Sleep With Me
Pro Teens - Feather Boy
Hand Habits - Flower Glass
Baseball Gregg - On A Bus
The Velvet Underground - White Light/White Heat
Bibio - Petals
Gladys Knight & The Pips - Neither One of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
a continued thanks for listening ;) i love you!