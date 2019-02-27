The Airline: February 27, 2019

More shoegaze!  Aw yea!  I love the part where it goes "BRRRRRREEEEEEEEEEEZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZSSSSTTTTTTTTTTTTT"

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

Melody's Echo Chamber - I Follow You

Jakob Ogawa - You'll Be On My Mind

Bekon - America

Kermit the Frog (you read that right) - Rainbow Connection

Sophie Meiers - Something About You

Sharon Van Etten - Jupiter 4

Chromatics - Time Rider

DJ Koze - Music on My Teeth (feat. Jose Gonzalez)

Soccer Mommy - Blossom (Wasting All My Time)

Blouse - Videotapes

Pasteboard - Breakbeats

Sway - Sounds Like Everyone

Fleeting Joys - Go & Come Back

Mr. Twin Sister - Alien FM

Slime - At Sea Again (feat. Selah Sue)

Mazzy Star - In the Kingdom

Clams - See the Brightest Star

Hush Moss - Take Me By the Hand

Little Dragon - Best Friends

Brian Eno - An Ending (Ascent)

Michael Rault - Sleep With Me

Pro Teens - Feather Boy

Hand Habits - Flower Glass

Baseball Gregg - On A Bus

The Velvet Underground - White Light/White Heat

Bibio - Petals

Gladys Knight & The Pips - Neither One of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

a continued thanks for listening ;) i love you!

