The Airline: February 11, 2019

I was asked to play The Zoo again.  Multiple times.

Phoenix - Chloroform

David Bowie - Space Oddity

Chris Cohen - Caller No. 99

Gingerlys - Summer Cramps

Slowdive - Celia's Dream

Fazerdaze - Friends 

DIIV - Doused

King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard - Sense

Electric Light Orchestra - Rain is Falling

Tame Impala - The Moment

Amber Arcades - It Changes

FEWS - THE ZOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Mitski - Nobody

Yellow Days - Gap in the Clouds

Mild High Club - Elegy

Father John Misty - So I'm Growing Old on Magic Mountain

The Avalanches - Since I Left You

meltycanon - mama

Benny Sings - Passionfruit

Beach Boys - 'Til I Die

King Krule - Border Line

Matt Corby - Sooth Lady Wine

Deafheaven - Near

Part Time - Shattered Love

Kali Uchis - Flight 22

TOPS - The Hollow Sound of the Morning Chimes

American Football - Never Meant

The Smiths - Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now

