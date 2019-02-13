The Airline: February 11, 2019

I was asked to play The Zoo again. Multiple times.
Phoenix - Chloroform
David Bowie - Space Oddity
Chris Cohen - Caller No. 99
Gingerlys - Summer Cramps
Slowdive - Celia's Dream
Fazerdaze - Friends
DIIV - Doused
King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard - Sense
Electric Light Orchestra - Rain is Falling
Tame Impala - The Moment
Amber Arcades - It Changes
FEWS - THE ZOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mitski - Nobody
Yellow Days - Gap in the Clouds
Mild High Club - Elegy
Father John Misty - So I'm Growing Old on Magic Mountain
The Avalanches - Since I Left You
meltycanon - mama
Benny Sings - Passionfruit
Beach Boys - 'Til I Die
King Krule - Border Line
Matt Corby - Sooth Lady Wine
Deafheaven - Near
Part Time - Shattered Love
Kali Uchis - Flight 22
TOPS - The Hollow Sound of the Morning Chimes
American Football - Never Meant
The Smiths - Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now