The Sunshine Kid fueled your Mardi Gras break with a healthy supply of great oldies! Y'all enjoy.
Johnny Cash - A Boy Named Sue
Paul Simon - Graceland
Joni Mitchell - Carey
Elvis Presley - Tomorrow Is a Long Time
Glen Campbell - Galveston
John Prine & Amanda Shires - Dim Lights, Thick Smoke, and Loud, Loud Music
John Prine & Iris DeMent - We're Not the Jet Set
Buck Owens - Love's Gonna Live Here
Cat Power - Sea of Love
Joni Mitchell - California
Tammy Wynette - Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'
Joan Baez - Love Is Just a Four Letter Word
Loretta Lynn - Somebody Somewhere
Elvis Presley - It's Your Baby, You Rock It
Ray Price - San Antonio Rose
Loretta Lynn - Success
Patsy Cline - I Fall to Pieces
Tammy Wynette - Your Good Girls' Gonna Go Bad
Willie Nelson - Remember Me
Ray Price - Heartaches by the Number
Patsy Cline - Strange
Willie Nelson - Whiskey Rivers
Waylon Jennings - I've Always Been Crazy
Joan Baez - North Country Blues
The Stanley Brothers - Angel Band
The Stanley Brothers - I'm a Man of Constant Sorrow
The Carter Family - Keep on the Sunny Side
The Carter Family - Can the Circle Be Unbroken?
Paul Simon - Take Me to the Mardi Gras