Simp Daze Logo Again

The Sunshine Kid fueled your Mardi Gras break with a healthy supply of great oldies! Y'all enjoy.

Johnny Cash - A Boy Named Sue

Paul Simon - Graceland

Joni Mitchell - Carey

Elvis Presley - Tomorrow Is a Long Time

Glen Campbell - Galveston

John Prine & Amanda Shires - Dim Lights, Thick Smoke, and Loud, Loud Music

John Prine & Iris DeMent - We're Not the Jet Set

Buck Owens - Love's Gonna Live Here

Cat Power - Sea of Love

Joni Mitchell - California

Tammy Wynette - Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'

Joan Baez - Love Is Just a Four Letter Word

Loretta Lynn - Somebody Somewhere

Elvis Presley - It's Your Baby, You Rock It

Ray Price - San Antonio Rose

Loretta Lynn - Success

Patsy Cline - I Fall to Pieces

Tammy Wynette - Your Good Girls' Gonna Go Bad

Willie Nelson - Remember Me

Ray Price - Heartaches by the Number

Patsy Cline - Strange

Willie Nelson - Whiskey Rivers

Waylon Jennings - I've Always Been Crazy

Joan Baez - North Country Blues

The Stanley Brothers - Angel Band

The Stanley Brothers - I'm a Man of Constant Sorrow

The Carter Family - Keep on the Sunny Side

The Carter Family - Can the Circle Be Unbroken?

Paul Simon - Take Me to the Mardi Gras

Load comments