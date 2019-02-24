SIMP DAZE LOGOGOGOGO

This week on Simpler Daze, we're gonna put an emphasis on the contemporary with a slew of great music from artists such as Kasey Musgraves, Minos the Saint, Mipso, and more! Y'all enjoy. 

The Mountain Goats - Tallahassee

Kacey Musgraves - Slow Burn

Fleet Foxes - Ragged Wood

Mipso - Rocking Chair Blues

Punch Brothers - Julep

Mandolin Orange - Time We Made Time

Mipso - Down in the Water

Gillian Welch - Look At Miss Ohio

Alela Diane - Emigre

Longhorne Slim - Old Things

John Vanderslice - White Plains

Sufjan Stevens - John, My Beloved

Sufjan Stevens - To Be Alone With You

Iron & Wine - Flightless Bird, American Mouth

Bibio - Curls

Yola - Shady Grove

the Mountain Goats - Surrounded

John Vanderslice w/ tMG - Scorpio Rising

Minos the Saint - Just Like New York

Caroline Spence - Mint Condition

Gillian Welch - Tennessee

Iron & Wine - Such Great Heights

Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love

Iron & Wine - Naked As We Came

Minos the Saint - Half Painted Walls

Kasey Musgraves - Oh, What a World

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings

