This week on Simpler Daze, we're gonna put an emphasis on the contemporary with a slew of great music from artists such as Kasey Musgraves, Minos the Saint, Mipso, and more! Y'all enjoy.
The Mountain Goats - Tallahassee
Kacey Musgraves - Slow Burn
Fleet Foxes - Ragged Wood
Mipso - Rocking Chair Blues
Punch Brothers - Julep
Mandolin Orange - Time We Made Time
Mipso - Down in the Water
Gillian Welch - Look At Miss Ohio
Alela Diane - Emigre
Longhorne Slim - Old Things
John Vanderslice - White Plains
Sufjan Stevens - John, My Beloved
Sufjan Stevens - To Be Alone With You
Iron & Wine - Flightless Bird, American Mouth
Bibio - Curls
Yola - Shady Grove
the Mountain Goats - Surrounded
John Vanderslice w/ tMG - Scorpio Rising
Minos the Saint - Just Like New York
Caroline Spence - Mint Condition
Gillian Welch - Tennessee
Iron & Wine - Such Great Heights
Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love
Iron & Wine - Naked As We Came
Minos the Saint - Half Painted Walls
Kasey Musgraves - Oh, What a World
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings