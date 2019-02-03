Simpler Daze Logo

GATHER ALL YOU WHO ARE WEARY AND BURDENED; I SHALL GIVE YOU REST. In this very special edition of Simpler Daze with the Sunshine Kid, we take a look at Labor/Union songs and anthems from legendary artists such as Utah Phillips, Paul Robeson, Phil Ochs, and of course, Pete Seeger. Y'all enjoy. 

Billy Bragg - There Is Power In a Union

Almanac Singers - Which Side Are You On?

Joe Uehlein - Hold the Fort

Bobbie McGee - Bread and Roses

Joe Glazer - We Shall Not Be Moved / Roll the Union On

Paul Robeson - Joe Hill

Utah Phillips - There Is Power In a Union

Woody Guthrie - Tear the Fascists Down

Almanac Singers - Get Thee Behind Me, Satan

Tennessee Ernie Ford - Sixteen Tons

Johnny Paycheck - Take This Job and Shove It

Merle Haggard - Workin' Man Blues

Tom Juravich - VDT

Old Crow Medicine Show - Union Maid

Peter, Paul, and Mary - Union Medley

Pete Seeger and the Song Swappers - Casey Jones

Mike Seeger - Cotton Mill Colic

Joe Glazer - Automation

Tracy Chapman - Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution

Phil Ochs - Knock on the Door

Elaine Purkey - One Day More

Woody Guthrie - This Land Is Your Land

Mississippi John Hurt - I Shall Not Be Moved

Almanac Singers - Roll the Union On

Utah Phillips - The Preacher and the Slave

Chad Mitchell Trio - The John Birch Society

Pete Seeger and the Song Swappers - Solidarity Forever

Pete Seeger - We Shall Not Be Moved

