GATHER ALL YOU WHO ARE WEARY AND BURDENED; I SHALL GIVE YOU REST. In this very special edition of Simpler Daze with the Sunshine Kid, we take a look at Labor/Union songs and anthems from legendary artists such as Utah Phillips, Paul Robeson, Phil Ochs, and of course, Pete Seeger. Y'all enjoy.
Billy Bragg - There Is Power In a Union
Almanac Singers - Which Side Are You On?
Joe Uehlein - Hold the Fort
Bobbie McGee - Bread and Roses
Joe Glazer - We Shall Not Be Moved / Roll the Union On
Paul Robeson - Joe Hill
Utah Phillips - There Is Power In a Union
Woody Guthrie - Tear the Fascists Down
Almanac Singers - Get Thee Behind Me, Satan
Tennessee Ernie Ford - Sixteen Tons
Johnny Paycheck - Take This Job and Shove It
Merle Haggard - Workin' Man Blues
Tom Juravich - VDT
Old Crow Medicine Show - Union Maid
Peter, Paul, and Mary - Union Medley
Pete Seeger and the Song Swappers - Casey Jones
Mike Seeger - Cotton Mill Colic
Joe Glazer - Automation
Tracy Chapman - Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution
Phil Ochs - Knock on the Door
Elaine Purkey - One Day More
Woody Guthrie - This Land Is Your Land
Mississippi John Hurt - I Shall Not Be Moved
Almanac Singers - Roll the Union On
Utah Phillips - The Preacher and the Slave
Chad Mitchell Trio - The John Birch Society
Pete Seeger and the Song Swappers - Solidarity Forever
Pete Seeger - We Shall Not Be Moved