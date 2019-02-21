SIMPLER DAZE LOGO

Though the Sunshine Kid may have not been in the booth, the music sure still was with a re-tread of old, familiar tunes.

Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live at Folsom Prison)

Joni Mitchell - Big Yellow Taxi

Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard

Marty Robbins - El Paso City

Willie Nelson - On the Road Again

Glen Campbell - Gentle On My Mind

Carly Simon - You're So Vain

Dolly Parton - Jolene

John Prine w/ Iris DeMent - Who's Gonna Take the Garbage Out?

Paul Simon - 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

Johnny Cash - Ring of Fire

Hank Williams, Sr. - Lovesick Blues

Guy Mitchell - Heartache by the Numbers

Hank Williams, Sr. - I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry

Caitlin Rose - Spare Me Fetzer's Blues

Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice It's All Right

Minos the Saint - Small Town Drag Queen

Iron and Wine - Thomas County Law

Alela Diane - To Be Still

William Tyler - Kingdom of Jones

Joan Baez - The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

Marty Robbins - Mr. Shorty 

Marty Robbins - Cottonwood Tree

Glen Campbell - Rhinestone Cowboy

William Tyler - Call Me When I'm Breathing Again

Merle Haggard - I Think I'll Just Stay Here and Drink

Dolly Parton - Wildflowers

John Denver - Rocky Mountain High

James Taylor - Carolina in My Mind

Joni Mitchell - California

Chet Atkins - A Taste of Honey

John Prine - Knockin' on Your Screen Door

John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads

Iris DeMent - Let the Mystery Be

Paul Simon - Slip Slidin' Away

Load comments