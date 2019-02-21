Though the Sunshine Kid may have not been in the booth, the music sure still was with a re-tread of old, familiar tunes.
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live at Folsom Prison)
Joni Mitchell - Big Yellow Taxi
Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard
Marty Robbins - El Paso City
Willie Nelson - On the Road Again
Glen Campbell - Gentle On My Mind
Carly Simon - You're So Vain
Dolly Parton - Jolene
John Prine w/ Iris DeMent - Who's Gonna Take the Garbage Out?
Paul Simon - 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover
Johnny Cash - Ring of Fire
Hank Williams, Sr. - Lovesick Blues
Guy Mitchell - Heartache by the Numbers
Hank Williams, Sr. - I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Caitlin Rose - Spare Me Fetzer's Blues
Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice It's All Right
Minos the Saint - Small Town Drag Queen
Iron and Wine - Thomas County Law
Alela Diane - To Be Still
William Tyler - Kingdom of Jones
Joan Baez - The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
Marty Robbins - Mr. Shorty
Marty Robbins - Cottonwood Tree
Glen Campbell - Rhinestone Cowboy
William Tyler - Call Me When I'm Breathing Again
Merle Haggard - I Think I'll Just Stay Here and Drink
Dolly Parton - Wildflowers
John Denver - Rocky Mountain High
James Taylor - Carolina in My Mind
Joni Mitchell - California
Chet Atkins - A Taste of Honey
John Prine - Knockin' on Your Screen Door
John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads
Iris DeMent - Let the Mystery Be
Paul Simon - Slip Slidin' Away