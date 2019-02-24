Reelin in the Years 02/23/19

Reelin' in the year, 1972! Only the most solid gold goodies for the first show.
1. Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters- Elton John
2. Heart of Gold- Neil Young
3. School's Out- Alice Cooper
4. Peaceful Easy Feeling- The Eagles
5. Doctor My Eyes- Jackson Browne
6. You're So Vain- Carly Simon
7. Your Mama Don't Dance- Loggins & Messina
8. Got To Be There- Michael Jackson
9. Rocky Mountain High- John Denver
10. Tumbling Dice- The Rolling Stones
11. Stuck in The Middle With You- Stealers Wheel
12. Get On The Good Foot- James Brown
13. Blue Sky- The Allman Brothers Band
14. Loving Cup- The Rolling Stones
15. Papa Was A Rolling Stone- The Temptations
16. Starman- David Bowie
17. Whiskey in the Jar- Thin Lizzy
18. Rocket Man- Elton John
19. Ventura Highway- America
20. Changes- Black Sabbath
21. Dirty Work- Steely Dan
22. Superfly- Curtis Mayfield
23. Walkin' Back To Georgia- Jim Croce
24. Superstition- Stevie Wonder
25. Sweet Caroline (live)- Neil Diamond
26. Sugar Magnolia (live)- Grateful Dead
27. Reelin' in the Years- Steely Dan