Reelin in the Years 02/23/19

Reelin' in the year, 1972! Only the most solid gold goodies for the first show.

1. Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters- Elton John

2. Heart of Gold- Neil Young

3. School's Out- Alice Cooper

4. Peaceful Easy Feeling- The Eagles

5. Doctor My Eyes- Jackson Browne 

6. You're So Vain- Carly Simon

7. Your Mama Don't Dance- Loggins & Messina

8. Got To Be There- Michael Jackson

9. Rocky Mountain High- John Denver

10. Tumbling Dice- The Rolling Stones 

11. Stuck in The Middle With You- Stealers Wheel

12. Get On The Good Foot- James Brown

13. Blue Sky- The Allman Brothers Band

14. Loving Cup- The Rolling Stones

15. Papa Was A Rolling Stone- The Temptations 

16. Starman- David Bowie

17. Whiskey in the Jar- Thin Lizzy

18. Rocket Man- Elton John

19. Ventura Highway- America

20. Changes- Black Sabbath 

21. Dirty Work- Steely Dan

22. Superfly- Curtis Mayfield

23. Walkin' Back To Georgia- Jim Croce

24. Superstition- Stevie Wonder

25. Sweet Caroline (live)- Neil Diamond 

26. Sugar Magnolia (live)- Grateful Dead

27. Reelin' in the Years- Steely Dan

