Queer Sphere

1) Fergie - Clumsy

2) Expose - The Point of No Return

3) Alicia Bridges - Love Me Now til the Morning

4) Alicia Bridges - We Are One

4) Elton John - Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

5) Andy Bey - I Know this Love Can't Be Wrong

6) Janelle Monae - Primetime

7) Hayley Kiyoko - Pretty Girl

8) Panic! at the Disco - Girl that You Love

9) Neon Trees - 1983

10) Neon Trees - Animal

11) LSD - Genius

12) Kehlani - Get Like

13) Lady Gaga - Hey Girl

14) La Roux - Paradise Is You

15) Panic! at the Disco - When the Day Met the Night

16) The Smiths - There Is a Light that Never Goes Out

17) Janelle Monae - Look into My Eyes

18) Miley Cyrus - Adore You

19) Ryan Beatty - Cupid

20) Kevin Abstract - Tattoo

21) Ryan Beatty - God in Jeans

22) Weezer - Pink Triangle

23) Joe Stevens - And I Love Her

24) Mary Lambert - She Keeps Me Warm

25) Rufus Wainwright - Signed, Sealed, Delivered

26) Elton John - Your Song

27) Troye Sivan - Talk Me Down

