1) Fergie - Clumsy
2) Expose - The Point of No Return
3) Alicia Bridges - Love Me Now til the Morning
4) Alicia Bridges - We Are One
4) Elton John - Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
5) Andy Bey - I Know this Love Can't Be Wrong
6) Janelle Monae - Primetime
7) Hayley Kiyoko - Pretty Girl
8) Panic! at the Disco - Girl that You Love
9) Neon Trees - 1983
10) Neon Trees - Animal
11) LSD - Genius
12) Kehlani - Get Like
13) Lady Gaga - Hey Girl
14) La Roux - Paradise Is You
15) Panic! at the Disco - When the Day Met the Night
16) The Smiths - There Is a Light that Never Goes Out
17) Janelle Monae - Look into My Eyes
18) Miley Cyrus - Adore You
19) Ryan Beatty - Cupid
20) Kevin Abstract - Tattoo
21) Ryan Beatty - God in Jeans
22) Weezer - Pink Triangle
23) Joe Stevens - And I Love Her
24) Mary Lambert - She Keeps Me Warm
25) Rufus Wainwright - Signed, Sealed, Delivered
26) Elton John - Your Song
27) Troye Sivan - Talk Me Down