Queer Sphere

1) Elton John - I Think I'm Going to Kill Myself

2) Green Day - Still Breathing

3) Against Me! - Black Me Out

4) Against Me! - First High of the Morning

5) Green Day - Good Riddance

6) Panic! at the Disco - She Had the World

7) Panic! at the Disco - Northern Downpour

8) The Smiths - I Know It's Over

9) Opal Foxx Quartet - Christmas

10) Rufus Wainwright - Go or Go Ahead

11) Meshell Ndegeocello - Sometimes It Snows in April

12) Kesha - Spaceship

13) Frank Ocean - Thinkin Bout You

14) Hayley Kiyoko - Sleepover

15) Alaska Thunder* - Killer

16) Todrick Hall - Heaven

17) Lady Gaga - Angel Down

18) Lex Allen - Mama's Boy

19) Lex Allen - Release

20) Frank Ocean - Pilot Jones

21) Miley Cyrus - Karen Don't Be Sad

22) Rufus Wainwright - Poses

23) Sia - Breathe Me

24) The Smiths - Asleep

