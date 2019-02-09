1) Elton John - I Think I'm Going to Kill Myself
2) Green Day - Still Breathing
3) Against Me! - Black Me Out
4) Against Me! - First High of the Morning
5) Green Day - Good Riddance
6) Panic! at the Disco - She Had the World
7) Panic! at the Disco - Northern Downpour
8) The Smiths - I Know It's Over
9) Opal Foxx Quartet - Christmas
10) Rufus Wainwright - Go or Go Ahead
11) Meshell Ndegeocello - Sometimes It Snows in April
12) Kesha - Spaceship
13) Frank Ocean - Thinkin Bout You
14) Hayley Kiyoko - Sleepover
15) Alaska Thunder* - Killer
16) Todrick Hall - Heaven
17) Lady Gaga - Angel Down
18) Lex Allen - Mama's Boy
19) Lex Allen - Release
20) Frank Ocean - Pilot Jones
21) Miley Cyrus - Karen Don't Be Sad
22) Rufus Wainwright - Poses
23) Sia - Breathe Me
24) The Smiths - Asleep