1) Lady Gaga -MANiCURE
2) La Roux - Tigerlily
3) La Roux - In for the Kill
4) Lady Gaga - Paper Gangsta
5) Fifth Harmony - Them Girls Be Like
6) Kehlani - Piece of Mind
7) Fifth Harmony - Angel
8) Kesha - Wherever You Are
9) Fergie - Labels or Love
10) Miley Cyrus - We Can't Stop
11) LSD - Thunderclouds
12) LSD - Audio
13) Hayley Kiyoko - Glory Days
14) Tegan and Sara - I'm Not Your Hero
15) Panic! at the Disco - High Hopes
16) Panic! at the Disco - Hallelujah
17) Kesha - Learn to Let Go
18) Jess Glynne - Don't Be So Hard on Yourself
19) Jess Glynne - Hold My Hand
20) Janelle Monae - What Is Love
21) Mary Lambert - Know Your Name
22) Brooke Candy ft. Sia - Living Out Loud
23) Lady Gaga - A-YO
24) Todrick Hall - What's Going On
25) Todrick Hall - All American
26) George Michael - Freedom!
27) Ryan Beatty - Passion
28) St. Vincent - Hang on Me
29) Anomie Belle - Unwind
30) Miley Cyrus - I Get So Scared
31) St. Vincent - Slow Disco