Psychic and Powerless 02/27/19

While I always strive for a diverse group of artists, I know that some of the genres I explore tend to be dominated by white folk. I also acknowledge, that my depth and breadth of knowledge around these genres is shaped by my position as a white guy.
Anyway, live Jimi, Mdouc Moctar, McPhee, and Sun Ra. 50 years since the Dead's skull-opening run at the Fillmore. And Alan Licht digs deep into a minimalist deconstruction of Donna Summer's "Dim All the Lights".
Hour 1
- Jimi Hendrix – “Machine Gun”, Live at the Fillmore East, MCA Records / Experience Hendrix, 1999 (01/01/70 – San Francisco, California)
- Mdou Moctar – “Jagwa”, Adounia Ayassohen, OTOroku, 2015 (08/01/14 – London, UK)
- Jlin – “Carbon 7 (161)”, Black Origami, Planet Mu, 2017
- Alan Licht – Excerpt from “The Old Victrola”, Plays Well, Crank Automotive, 2001
- Grateful Dead – “Dark Star > St Stephen”, (02/27/69 – San Francisco, California)
Hour 2
- Joe McPhee – “Nation Time”, Nation Time, CjRecord Productions / Superior Viaduct, 1971 / 2019
- Alice Coltrane featuring Pharaoh Sanders and Joe Henderson – “Ptah, the El Daoud”, Ptah, the El Daoud, Impulse! / ABC Records, 1970 / 1996
- Sun Ra – “Calling Planet Earth”, Springtime in Chicago, Golden Years of New Jazz, 2006 (09/25/78 – Chicago, IL)
- Milford Graves & Don Pullen – “P.G. III”, Nommo, SRP Records, 1967
- Black Spirituals – “Reconciliation”, Black Access / Black Axes, SIGE, 2018