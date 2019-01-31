Psychic and Powerless 01/30/19

It's not every day that one of your favorite records turns 51, so I seized the opportunity to celebrate White Light / White Heat during the show's first hour. Covers by Yo La Tengo, Galaxie 500, and Half Japanese, plus the originals by the biggest, loudest, hairiest group of all. Includes a monstrous version of "Sister Ray" from one of their many trips to Boston.
I listened to Tongue Depressor's new tape earlier in the week and it inspired me to do a selection of drone music inspired by American folk and Appalachian music. Hope you dig, and make sure you check out this new Sarah Louise record.
Hour 1
- Yo La Tengo – “White Light / White Heat”, (12/02/10 – Hoboken, NJ)
- The Velvet Underground – “The Gift” – White Light / White Heat, Verve Records, 1968 / 1985
- Galaxie 500 – “Here She Comes Now”, This Is Our Music & Copenhagen, 20 | 20 | 20, 2010
- Half Japanese – “I Heard Her Call My Name”, Heaven & Hell – Volume Three (A Tribute To The Velvet Underground), Imaginary Records, 1992
- The Velvet Underground – “Sister Ray”, (03/15/69 – Boston, MA)
- The Velvet Underground – “Hey Mr. Rain (Version II), Another View, Verve Records, 1986
Hour 2
- Sarah Louise – “Rime” / “Nighttime Birds And Morning Stars”, Nighttime Birds And Morning Stars, Thrill Jockey Records, 2019
- Henry Flynt – Excerpt from You Are My Everlovin’, Superior Viaduct, 2017
- Clarence Ashley – “The Coo Coo Bird”, Anthology Of American Folk Music Volume Three: Songs, Folkways Records, 1952
- Pelt – “Up the North Fork”, Pearls From The River, VHF Records, 2003
- Pelt – “Raga Called John, Pt. III”, Ayahuasca, VHF Reocrds, 2001
- Nathan Bowles – “Stump Sprout”, Plainly Mistaken, Paradise of Bachelors, 2018
- Daniel Bachman – “Brightleaf Blues”, Daniel Bachman, Three Lobed Recordings, 2016
- Tongue Depressor – Excerpt from “Broad Is The Road That Leads To Death”, Broad Is The Road That Leads To Death, C/Site Recordings, 2018
- Horseback – “Blood Fountain”, Impale Golden Horn, Burly Time Records / Revolver / Three Lobed Recordings / Divide By Zero, 2007 / 2012
- Jack Rose – “Kensington Blues”, Kensington Blues, VHF Records, 2005 / 2008