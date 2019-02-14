Psychic and Powerless 02/13/19

Love songs, hate songs, make out songs, songs between lovers, songs about lovers, interstellar love. Happy birthday to Hank Rollins.
Hour 1
- Crime – Hot Wire My Heart / Baby You’re So Repulsive, Crime Music, 1976
- Black Flag – “Jealous Again” / “I Love You”, Live ’84, SST Records, 1985
- Big Black – “Heartbeat”, Heartbeat, Touch and Go, 1987
- Pavement – “Newark Wilder”, Crooked Rain Crooked Rain, Matador, 1994
- Yo La Tengo – “Nowhere Near”, Painful, Matador, 1993
- My Bloody Valentine – “Sometimes”, Loveless, Creation Records, 1991
- Sonic Youth – “Cotton Crown”, (06/14/87 – Eindhoven, The Netherlands)
- Sonic Youth – “I Love Her All The Time”, (08/27/91 – Bremen, Germany)
- Atlas Sound – “River Card” / “Winter Vacation”, (02/16/08 – Athens, Georgia)
Hour 2
- MV & EE – “Death Don’t Have No Mercy” / “Yr My Jam”, (08/24/17 – Greenfield, Massachusetts)
- Throbbing Gristle – “Hot on the Heels of Love”, 20 Jazz Funk Greats, Industrial Records, 1979
- The Stooges – “Ann”, The Stooges, Elektra, 1969
- Magik Markers – “Empty Bottles”, Boss, Ecstatic Peace!, 2007
- Half Japanese – “School of Love” / “Her Parents Came Home”, ½ Gentlemen / Not Beasts, Armageddon Records, 1980
- Nico – “I’ll Keep It With Mine”, Chelsea Girl, Verve Records, 1967
- Sun Ra – “Love in Outer Space”, Love in Outer Space, El Saturn Records, 1975
- Rosali – “Your Song”, Out of Love, Siltbreeze, 2016
- Nina Simone – “Black is the Color of My True Love’s Hair”, Nina Simone At Town Hall, Colpix Records, 1959
- Joe McPhee – “Cosmic Love Number Two”, Cosmic Love, Corbett Vs. Dempsey, 2014