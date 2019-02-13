Off the album My Funny Valentine - Happy Valentines Day - (live, NYC, 1964) by Miles Davis - "Stella By Starlight"
One from the Heart
"This One's From The Heart" by Tom Waits
The Graduate/500 Days of Summer/Can You See The Lake? What did you catch? Do you know who lives over the hill? This one made me think of you
"Bookends Theme" into "Old Friends" into the "Voices of Old People" by Simon and Garfunkel off the album Bookends - Tattered edges and tape - (1968)
"Misty Roses" by Colin Blunstone, of The Zombies
"At The Zoo" and back into "Bookends Theme" by Simon and Garfunkel
To The Fantastic Planet <<À La Planète Sauvage!>>
"Ten et Tiwa Dorment" by Alain Goraguer
Off the album Quadrophenia - Do you remember that episode of Freaks and Geeks? - (1973) by The Who - "Sea and Sand" and "Love, Reign O'er Me"
... from The Virgin Suicides and intimations of the future ... "Hello It's Me" by Todd Rundgren and "God Is Love" by Marvin Gaye and "Tired of Being Alone" by Al Green
Back To The Fantastic Planet <<Retour à La Planète Sauvage!>>
"Ten et Medor" by Alain Goraguer
"It Better End Soon" (I.-IV.) by Chicago
SuperFly/Zodiac/Easy Rider
Off the album Curtis/Live! (NYC, 1971) by Curtis Mayfield - "Mighty Mighty"
"Pusherman" by Curtis Mayfield
"Freddie's Dead" by Curtis Mayfield
"Inner City Blues" by Marvin Gaye
"I Want To Take You Higher" by Sly and the Family Stone
"The Pusher" by Steppenwolf
Memento
Theme by David Julyan
"How To Disappear Completely" by Radiohead