"Better Git Hit In Your Soul" by Charles Mingus (feat. Larry Coryell and John Scofield on guitars) off the album Three or Four Shades of Blue
I Called Him Morgan
"The Midget" performed by Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers (feat. Lee Morgan and Wayne Shorter) off the album Paris Jam
"Search for the New Land" by Lee Morgan (feat. Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, and Grant Green)
"A Night in Tunisia" performed by Art Bla....
Miles Ahead - Hot take: Don Cheedle should've won an Oscar for this performance....the movie wasn't perfect, but he actually played a lot of the music in the movie....
"Solea" by Miles Davis off the album Sketches of Spain....in the movie, Miles Davis requests this song on the radio....
"So What" performed by Miles Davis, live off the album "Four" & More
"Maiysha" performed by Miles Davis, live off the album Agharta....your friends calls this "70s" or "bad" or "weird" Miles....it's good, though....
"Dillalude #2" by Robert Glasper
"Maiysha (So Long)" by Robert Glasper (feat. Erykah Badu)
"Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Robert Glasper
"The Man Who Sold the World" performed by Nirvana, live of the album Unplugged
"Milestones" by Robert Glasper