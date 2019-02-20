Ferris Bueller's Day Off
"Twist and Shout" by The Beatles
... the shoutings of a drunk man between Chimes and KLSU ... "Aint That A Shame" by John Lennon
"Just Like Starting Over" (stripped down) by John Lennon
Bayou Maharaja
"Gonzo" by James Booker
"Such A Night" by Dr John
"Medley: Tico-Tico/Papa Was A Rascal" performed by James Booker (live in New Orleans)
"St James Infirmary" performed by James Booker (live in New Orleans)
Jim Jarmusch's Stranger Than Paradise and Paterson (inspired by the poem Paterson by William Carlos Williams
"I Put A Spell On You" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins
... A conversation at the Music Treasure Chest R.I.P.: Do y'all have that Teddy Pendergast record? Yeah, it's over there between the pornography and the Sergio Mendes records ... "The Whole Town's Laughing At Me" by Teddy Pendergast
The Big Lebowski
"Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Condition Was In" by Kenny Rogers
"The Man In Me" by Bob Dylan
"Still Crazy After All These Years" by Paul Simon
Blow-Up
Theme by Herbie Hancock
"Thomas Studies Pictures" by Herbie Hancock
"Succotash" by Herbie Hancock off the album Inventions & Dimensions
2001: A Space Odyssey
"Back-Woods Song" by John Abercrombie (feat. David Holland and Jack DeJohnette)
"Hidden Shadows" by Mwandishi
"Overture: Atmospheres" by Gyorgi Ligeti
HAL9000H9A0L009HA00L0HAL90HA00L9000H9A00L0HAL9000 (9:41)
Have You Integrated Your Jungian Shadow? Did You Rewind Your Blockbuster Videotape Before Returning?
"Picasso" by Coleman Hawkins
"The Blessing" by Ornette Coleman
"I Want You (She's So Heavy)" by The Beatles
"Mood Swings" by Mike Stern
"Teen Town" by Weather Report
A Cambodian Spring Solidarity Theme (Villagers) by James Holden