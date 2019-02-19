LA-1 Image

Let's Stay Together (Live) - Irma Thomas

All I Want Is You - Zilla Mayes

Sometimes I'll Be Gone - Margie Evans

I'd Rather Go Blind - Koko Taylor

Salt In My Wounds - Shemekia Copeland

The Sky Is Crying - Erja Lyytinen

Use Me - Mia Borders

Falling Back In Love With You - Marcia Ball

Hallelujah, I Just Love Him So - Ann Rabson

Sugar in My Soul - Mia Borders

In the Upper Room - Mahalia Jackson

Tou' les jours c'est pas la meme (Every Day Is Not the Same) - Carol Fran

I'll Make Time for You - Kristin Diable

Poison - Rosie Ledet

Sad, Lonesome And Blue - Queen Ida

Every Day I Have the Blues - Barbara George

Sick and Tired - Carol Fran

Red Mama Blues - Beverly Waters

Every Little Moment With You - Lindsey Cardinale

Blue By Night - Deanna Bogart

J'Aimerais Sentir Comme Ca Chez Moi - Bonsoir Catin

Never Let Me Go - Katie Webster

Heart Of The Blues - Joanna Connor

