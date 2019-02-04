Blue And Lonesome - Little Walter
No Shoes - John Lee Hooker
Smokestack Lightnin' - Howlin' Wolf
Statesboro Blues - Taj Mahal
Working Man - Otis Rush
Inflation - Lonnie Brooks
Be Careful with a Fool - Johnny Winter
Texas Flood - Stevie Ray Vaughan
Blues Deluxe - Joe Bonamassa
Mustang Sally - Buddy Guy
Workin' Man Blues - Albert Cummings
Iceman - Albert Collins
Funky Guitar Blues - Bryce Janey
True Lies - Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Black Gold - Eagle Eye Williamson
Boom Boom - John Lee Hooker
Help Me - Sonny Boy Williamson
Catfish Blues (Live) - Gary Clark Jr.
Dengue Woman Blues - Jimmie Vaughan
Cognac - Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards
You Hit The Nail On The Head - Bobby "Blue" Bland
How Blue Can You Get? - B.B. King
Walking by myself - Jimmy Rogers
Mean Old World - T-Bone Walker
Midnight Blues - Gary Moore
Les Champs Élysée - Bobby Charles