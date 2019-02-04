LA-1 Graphic

Blue And Lonesome - Little Walter

No Shoes - John Lee Hooker

Smokestack Lightnin' - Howlin' Wolf

Statesboro Blues - Taj Mahal

Working Man - Otis Rush

Inflation - Lonnie Brooks

Be Careful with a Fool - Johnny Winter

Texas Flood - Stevie Ray Vaughan

Blues Deluxe - Joe Bonamassa

Mustang Sally - Buddy Guy

Workin' Man Blues - Albert Cummings

Iceman - Albert Collins

Funky Guitar Blues - Bryce Janey

True Lies - Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Black Gold - Eagle Eye Williamson

Boom Boom - John Lee Hooker

Help Me - Sonny Boy Williamson

Catfish Blues (Live) - Gary Clark Jr.

Dengue Woman Blues - Jimmie Vaughan

Cognac - Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards

You Hit The Nail On The Head - Bobby "Blue" Bland

How Blue Can You Get? - B.B. King

Walking by myself - Jimmy Rogers

Mean Old World - T-Bone Walker

Midnight Blues - Gary Moore

Les Champs Élysée - Bobby Charles

