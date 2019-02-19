Louie Louie - Toots & The Maytals
talk break
Murderer - Barrington Levy
Rastaman Live Up - Bob Marley & The Wailers
Hot Stepper - Gregory Isaacs
Need Your Love - Aswad
Get Myself Together - Dennis Brown
talk break
I Am That I Am - Peter Tosh
Silhouettes - Dennis Brown
Wellington - John Brown's Body
Humble African - Culture
Natuah - Little Girl (Jah See)
talk break
Material Man - Gregory Isaacs
Good Thing Going - Sugar Minott
Tunnel One - Tommy McCook & The Sound Dimension
Stick a Bush - Gladiators
If a Guh Dread - Culture
talk break
Rasta Man - Toots & The Maytals
Let Me Down Easy - Derrick Harriott
Chant a Psalm - Steel Pulse
Not The Way - Gregory Isaacs
Oh What a Feeling - Wailing Souls
talk break
Bam Bam - Sister Nancy