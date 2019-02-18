The Anarchy Hour

The Separation of Church and Skate – NOFX

State Executioner – GBH

God Save the Queen – Sex Pistols

The Brews – NOFX

Anarchy in the UK – Sex Pistols

Scream – Misfits

Linoleum – NOFX

Bro Hymn – Pennywise

Story of My Life – Social Distortion

Two Sided Politics – Suicidal Tendencies

New Rose – The Damned

Wild In The Streets – Circle Jerks

Unique – GBH

I Don’t Wanna Hear it – Minor Threat

Won’t Fall in Love Today – Suicidal Tendencies

In My Eyes – Minor Threat 

Skulls – Misfits

Meanwhile – Discharge

Got the Time – Anthrax

London Dungeon – Misfits

The Last Goodbye – Agent Orange

Pipeline – Agent Orange

Rotten to The Core – Ty Segall

Toe Cutter, Thumb Buster – Thee Oh Sees

My Shadow – Jay Reatard 

Finger – Ty Segall

Awesome Rape – Das Oath

We’re Only Gonna Die – Bad Religion

Circle of Fear – Smoke Blow

401K – The Fall of Troy

Straight Edge – Minor Threat

Nazi Punks F*** Off – Dead Kennedys

Too Real – Fidlar

Neat Neat Neat – The Damned

Hyperactive Child – Dead Kennedys

Six Pack – Black Flag

Live Fast Die Young – Circle Jerks

Diddy Wah Diddy – Ty Segall

Question Authority – Circle Jerks

Institutionalized – Suicidal Tendencies

Halloween – Misfits

Tennagers From Mars – Misfits

Kids of the Black Hole - Adolescents

