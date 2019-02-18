The Separation of Church and Skate – NOFX
State Executioner – GBH
God Save the Queen – Sex Pistols
The Brews – NOFX
Anarchy in the UK – Sex Pistols
Scream – Misfits
Linoleum – NOFX
Bro Hymn – Pennywise
Story of My Life – Social Distortion
Two Sided Politics – Suicidal Tendencies
New Rose – The Damned
Wild In The Streets – Circle Jerks
Unique – GBH
I Don’t Wanna Hear it – Minor Threat
Won’t Fall in Love Today – Suicidal Tendencies
In My Eyes – Minor Threat
Skulls – Misfits
Meanwhile – Discharge
Got the Time – Anthrax
London Dungeon – Misfits
The Last Goodbye – Agent Orange
Pipeline – Agent Orange
Rotten to The Core – Ty Segall
Toe Cutter, Thumb Buster – Thee Oh Sees
My Shadow – Jay Reatard
Finger – Ty Segall
Awesome Rape – Das Oath
We’re Only Gonna Die – Bad Religion
Circle of Fear – Smoke Blow
401K – The Fall of Troy
Straight Edge – Minor Threat
Nazi Punks F*** Off – Dead Kennedys
Too Real – Fidlar
Neat Neat Neat – The Damned
Hyperactive Child – Dead Kennedys
Six Pack – Black Flag
Live Fast Die Young – Circle Jerks
Diddy Wah Diddy – Ty Segall
Question Authority – Circle Jerks
Institutionalized – Suicidal Tendencies
Halloween – Misfits
Tennagers From Mars – Misfits
Kids of the Black Hole - Adolescents