Pangea 2/23/19

First time back in the booth together for about a month and we are so thrilled! Featured some Brazilian gold standards as well as contemporary jams.
- João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil - Aquarela do Brasil
- Secos & Molhados - Sangue latino
- Vincenzo Tempera - Vai gorilla
- Myd - The Sun
- SÔNGE - Magic Hairdo
- Connan Mockasin - It's Choade My Dear
- Jacco Gardner - Find Yourself
- The Ogyatanaa Show Band - Disco Africa
- João Gilberto - Smiled At Me (Sorriu Para Mim)
- Jorge Ben Jor - Oba, Lá Vem Ela
- Ali Farka Touré - Ruby
- Lijadu Sisters - Come On Home
- The Holydrug Couple - If I Could Find You (Eternity)
- Kikagaku Moyo - Orange Peel
- Melody's Echo Chamber - Var Har Du Vart?
- Stereolab - Metronomic Underground
- Gold Celeste - Grand New Spin
Tune in every Saturday 9-11 AM for Pangea - KLSU's international radio programming, broadcasted in the heart of Baton Rouge.
xoxo Dragonfly
-ˏˋ Stay updated with Pangea! ˎˊ-