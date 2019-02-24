Pangea 2/23/19

First time back in the booth together for about a month and we are so thrilled! Featured some Brazilian gold standards as well as contemporary jams.

  1. João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil - Aquarela do Brasil
  2. Secos & Molhados - Sangue latino
  3. Vincenzo Tempera - Vai gorilla
  4. Myd - The Sun
  5. SÔNGE - Magic Hairdo
  6. Connan Mockasin - It's Choade My Dear
  7. Jacco Gardner - Find Yourself
  8. The Ogyatanaa Show Band - Disco Africa
  9. João Gilberto - Smiled At Me (Sorriu Para Mim)
  10. Jorge Ben Jor - Oba, Lá Vem Ela
  11. Ali Farka Touré - Ruby
  12. Lijadu Sisters - Come On Home
  13. The Holydrug Couple - If I Could Find You (Eternity)
  14. Kikagaku Moyo - Orange Peel
  15. Melody's Echo Chamber - Var Har Du Vart?
  16. Stereolab - Metronomic Underground
  17. Gold Celeste - Grand New Spin

Tune in every Saturday 9-11 AM for Pangea - KLSU's international radio programming, broadcasted in the heart of Baton Rouge.

xoxo Dragonfly 

 

