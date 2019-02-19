Saturday morning DJ Dragonfly was decaying in bed with the flu so Pangea was hosted by Brougham D'Elegance and DJ Bold and Brash. Hope you guys liked the change of pace as much as I did!
Hour 1, Brougham D'Elegance
- Limpopo - Porushka-poranya
- Limpopo - My Husband the Sailor
- Kino - Группа крови
- Kino - Война
- MC Stojan, Jana, Djani - Pevacica
- MC Stojan, Aleksandra Prijovic - Sta Bi
- Halid Muslimovic - Stoj Jarane
- Halid Muslimovic - Znam Za Sve Sam Kriv
- Magnifico - Hir Aj Kam Hir Aj Go
- Magnifico - Kuku Lele
- Marga Musika - Sto I Po Moru
- Máddji - Stállu
- Värttinä - Seelinnikoi
- Yat-Kha - kaldak-khamar
- Alan Stivell - Suite Sudarmoricaine
- Alan Stivell - Ian Morrisson Reel
Hour 2, DJ Bold and Brash
- Sylvie Vartan - Irresistiblement
- Amr Diab - Tamally Maak
- Kim Jung Mi - Haenim
- Hailu Mergia & Dahlak band - Anchin Kfu Ayinkash
- Jerry Vale - Mala Femmina
- Richard De Bordeaux, Daniel Baretta - La Drouge
- Keali'l Reichel - Ipo Lei Momi
- Jacques Dutronc - J'aime Les filles
- Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band - Wede Harer Guzo
- Los Cuates de Sinaloa - The Ballad of Heisenburg
- Eileen - Ces Bottes sont faites pour marcher
- Omega - Gyöngyhajú
- Na Palapalai - Pili Kapekepeke
- Na Palapalai - Lepe Ula'ula
