pangea pic

Saturday morning DJ Dragonfly was decaying in bed with the flu so Pangea was hosted by Brougham D'Elegance and DJ Bold and Brash. Hope you guys liked the change of pace as much as I did!

Hour 1, Brougham D'Elegance

  1. Limpopo - Porushka-poranya
  2. Limpopo - My Husband the Sailor
  3. Kino - Группа крови
  4. Kino - Война
  5. MC Stojan, Jana, Djani - Pevacica
  6. MC Stojan, Aleksandra Prijovic - Sta Bi
  7. Halid Muslimovic - Stoj Jarane
  8. Halid Muslimovic - Znam Za Sve Sam Kriv
  9. Magnifico - Hir Aj Kam Hir Aj Go
  10. Magnifico - Kuku Lele
  11. Marga Musika - Sto I Po Moru
  12. Máddji - Stállu
  13. Värttinä - Seelinnikoi
  14. Yat-Kha - kaldak-khamar
  15. Alan Stivell - Suite Sudarmoricaine
  16. Alan Stivell - Ian Morrisson Reel

Hour 2, DJ Bold and Brash

  1. Sylvie Vartan - Irresistiblement
  2. Amr Diab - Tamally Maak
  3. Kim Jung Mi - Haenim
  4. Hailu Mergia & Dahlak band - Anchin Kfu Ayinkash
  5. Jerry Vale - Mala Femmina
  6. Richard De Bordeaux, Daniel Baretta - La Drouge
  7. Keali'l Reichel - Ipo Lei Momi
  8. Jacques Dutronc - J'aime Les filles
  9. Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band - Wede Harer Guzo
  10. Los Cuates de Sinaloa - The Ballad of Heisenburg
  11. Eileen - Ces Bottes sont faites pour marcher
  12. Omega - Gyöngyhajú
  13. Na Palapalai - Pili Kapekepeke
  14. Na Palapalai - Lepe Ula'ula

Tune in every Saturday 9-11 AM for Pangea - KLSU's international radio programming, broadcasted in the heart of Baton Rouge.

xoxo Dragonfly 

 

-ˏˋ Stay updated with Pangea on Facebook! ˎˊ-

 

Load comments