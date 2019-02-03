MBA show graphic

Lizzo - Juice

Fern Kinney - Baby Let Me Kiss You

Jean-Jacques Perrey - E.V.A.

Demis Roussos - I Dig You

Parliament - Do That Stuff

Funkadelic - I'll Bet You

Ibibio Sound Machine - The Talking Fish

Corduroy - Chowdown

Pigbag - Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag (12" Mix)

Pigbag - Sunny Day (12" Mix)

The New Mastersounds - Yokacoka

Ed Motta - Your Satisfaction Is Mine

David Byrne & Fatboy Slim - Dancing Together feat. Sharon Jones

Grace Jones - My Jamaican Guy

Aurra - A Little Love

Merry Clayton - Southern Man

William Onyeabor - Body and Soul

Joe Bataan - Aftershower Funk

War - Why Can't We Be Friends

Gloria Jones - Tainted Love

Robert Palmer - Through It All There's You

