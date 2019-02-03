Lizzo - Juice
Fern Kinney - Baby Let Me Kiss You
Jean-Jacques Perrey - E.V.A.
Demis Roussos - I Dig You
Parliament - Do That Stuff
Funkadelic - I'll Bet You
Ibibio Sound Machine - The Talking Fish
Corduroy - Chowdown
Pigbag - Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag (12" Mix)
Pigbag - Sunny Day (12" Mix)
The New Mastersounds - Yokacoka
Ed Motta - Your Satisfaction Is Mine
David Byrne & Fatboy Slim - Dancing Together feat. Sharon Jones
Grace Jones - My Jamaican Guy
Aurra - A Little Love
Merry Clayton - Southern Man
William Onyeabor - Body and Soul
Joe Bataan - Aftershower Funk
War - Why Can't We Be Friends
Gloria Jones - Tainted Love
Robert Palmer - Through It All There's You