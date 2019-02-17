MBA show graphic

Eric Burdon & War - Tobacco Road

Mother's Finest - Love Changes

Can - Don't Say No

Cory Wong feat. Antwaun Stanley - Work It Out

Odyssey - Going Back To My Roots

Ann Peebles - I Can't Stand The Rain

Graham Central Station - Boogie Witcha, Baby

Bernard Purdie - Soul Drums

Bernard Purdie - New Orleans Strutt

Steely Dan - Home At Last

Parliament - Bop Gun

Charles Bradley - Cant Fight The Feeling

Charles Bradley - I Feel a Change

Hot Chocolate - You Sexy Thing

The Trammps - Soul Bones

Rufus & Chaka Khan - Ain't Nobody

Ed Motta - Colombina

Ed Motta - Sweetest Berry

Tom McGuire & the Brassholes - Plane Crash

Tom McGuire & the Brassholes - Diminished Returns

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Between the Mayo and the Mustard

Snarky Puppy - Xavi

Cory Wong - '91 Maxima

