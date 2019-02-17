Eric Burdon & War - Tobacco Road
Mother's Finest - Love Changes
Can - Don't Say No
Cory Wong feat. Antwaun Stanley - Work It Out
Odyssey - Going Back To My Roots
Ann Peebles - I Can't Stand The Rain
Graham Central Station - Boogie Witcha, Baby
Bernard Purdie - Soul Drums
Bernard Purdie - New Orleans Strutt
Steely Dan - Home At Last
Parliament - Bop Gun
Charles Bradley - Cant Fight The Feeling
Charles Bradley - I Feel a Change
Hot Chocolate - You Sexy Thing
The Trammps - Soul Bones
Rufus & Chaka Khan - Ain't Nobody
Ed Motta - Colombina
Ed Motta - Sweetest Berry
Tom McGuire & the Brassholes - Plane Crash
Tom McGuire & the Brassholes - Diminished Returns
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Between the Mayo and the Mustard
Snarky Puppy - Xavi
Cory Wong - '91 Maxima