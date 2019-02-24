MBA

Bobby Caldwell - What You Won't Do For Love

Sade - Smooth Operator

The Brothers Johnson - Strawberry Lette 23

Simply Red - Open Up The Red Box

Talking Heads - Swamp

Tears for Fears - Badman's Song

Herbie Hancock - Chameleon

Weather Report - Birdland

Weather Report - Teen Town

Vulfpeck - Dean Town

Smoove & Turrell - You're Gone

Bobby Oroza - This Love Pt. 1

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - Inspiration Information

James Brown - I Got To Move

Nina Simone - Funkier Than a Mosquito's Tweeter

Talking Heads - Take Me To The River

King Curtis - Memphis Soul Stew (Live)

Aretha Franklin - Bridge Over Troubled Water (Live)

Aretha Franklin - I Say A Little Prayer

The Budos Band - Old Engine Oil

Dr. Rubberfunk & Ben Castle - Canvas Cathedral

Lance Ferguson - The Panther

The Fearless Flyers - Ace of Aces

Load comments