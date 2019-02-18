Modern episode of the show tonight, looking at music post 2000 with some post-punk/new-wave influence.
1) Pete and the Pirates - I'll Love
2) Arctic Monkeys - From the Ritz to the Rubble
3) The Strokes - What Ever Happened?
4) Albert Hammond Jr. - Far Away Truths
5) Razorlight - Which Way Is Out
6) The Kooks - See The World
7) American Princes - Watch As They Go
8) The Virgins - Rich Girls
9) The Cloud Room - Hey Now Now
10) Street Joy - Wandering in Your Mind
11) Spoon - Jonathon Fisk
12) Ought - Habit
13) The Horrors - Who Can Say
14) Savages - Shut Up
15) LCD Soundsystem - You Wanted A Hit
16) Yo La Tengo - Deeper Into Movies (Original from 1997)
17) Yo La Tengo - Deeper Into Movies (Different Version from 2015)
18) Radio 4 - Enemies Like These
19) Interpol - Obstacle 1
20) TV on the Radio - Staring at the Sun
21) Bloc Party - This Modern Love
22) Deerhunter - Nothing Ever Happened
23) Bombay Bicycle Club - Always Like This
24) The xx - On Hold
25) Beach House - Drunk in LA
26) The Killers - Smile Like You Mean It
27) Car Seat Headrest - (Joe Gets Kicked out of School for Using) Drugs With Friends