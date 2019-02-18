120 More Minutes 2/18/19

Modern episode of the show tonight, looking at music post 2000 with some post-punk/new-wave influence. 

1) Pete and the Pirates - I'll Love

2) Arctic Monkeys - From the Ritz to the Rubble

3) The Strokes - What Ever Happened?

4) Albert Hammond Jr. - Far Away Truths

5) Razorlight - Which Way Is Out

6) The Kooks - See The World 

7) American Princes - Watch As They Go

8) The Virgins - Rich Girls

9) The Cloud Room - Hey Now Now

10) Street Joy - Wandering in Your Mind

11) Spoon - Jonathon Fisk

12) Ought - Habit

13) The Horrors - Who Can Say

14) Savages - Shut Up

15) LCD Soundsystem - You Wanted A Hit

16) Yo La Tengo - Deeper Into Movies (Original from 1997)

17) Yo La Tengo - Deeper Into Movies (Different Version from 2015)

18) Radio 4 - Enemies Like These

19) Interpol - Obstacle 1

20) TV on the Radio - Staring at the Sun

21) Bloc Party - This Modern Love 

22) Deerhunter - Nothing Ever Happened 

23) Bombay Bicycle Club - Always Like This

24) The xx - On Hold

25) Beach House - Drunk in LA

26) The Killers - Smile Like You Mean It

27) Car Seat Headrest - (Joe Gets Kicked out of School for Using) Drugs With            Friends

