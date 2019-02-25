120 More Minutes 2/24/19

Returned to our post punk and new wave roots in the first hour, and then expanded our horizons for the next hour.

Cheers to Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain by Pavement for turning 25 earlier this week.

1) Gang of Four - Natural's Not In It

2) The Teardrop Explodes - Bouncing Babies

3) Orange Juice - Blue Boy

4) The Sound - Missiles 

5) Swell Maps - The Helicopter Spies

6) The Clash - The Call Up

7) Talking Heads - Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)

8) Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love (Live)

9) The Police - When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around

10) The Modern Lovers - Hospital 

11) Television - See No Evil

12) The Feelies - Forces At Work

13) Sonic Youth - Catholic Block

14) Eleventh Dream Day - Death of Albert C. Sampson 

15) Galaxie 500 - Blue Thunder

16) The Feelies - Waiting 

17) Pavement - Gold Soundz

18) Felt - Primitive Painters

19) The Chameleons - Tears

20) Ultra Vivid Scene - Mercy Seat

21) Ride - Seagull

22) Cocteau Twins - Iceblink Luck

23) Young Marble Giants - N.I.T.A.

24) Yo La Tengo - Autumn Sweater 

