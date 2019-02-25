120 More Minutes 2/24/19

Returned to our post punk and new wave roots in the first hour, and then expanded our horizons for the next hour.
Cheers to Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain by Pavement for turning 25 earlier this week.
1) Gang of Four - Natural's Not In It
2) The Teardrop Explodes - Bouncing Babies
3) Orange Juice - Blue Boy
4) The Sound - Missiles
5) Swell Maps - The Helicopter Spies
6) The Clash - The Call Up
7) Talking Heads - Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
8) Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love (Live)
9) The Police - When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What's Still Around
10) The Modern Lovers - Hospital
11) Television - See No Evil
12) The Feelies - Forces At Work
13) Sonic Youth - Catholic Block
14) Eleventh Dream Day - Death of Albert C. Sampson
15) Galaxie 500 - Blue Thunder
16) The Feelies - Waiting
17) Pavement - Gold Soundz
18) Felt - Primitive Painters
19) The Chameleons - Tears
20) Ultra Vivid Scene - Mercy Seat
21) Ride - Seagull
22) Cocteau Twins - Iceblink Luck
23) Young Marble Giants - N.I.T.A.
24) Yo La Tengo - Autumn Sweater