120 More Minutes 2/10/19

Returned to the noise tonight. Really cranked it up with that Galaxie 500/YLT/Sonic Youth sampler near the middle, peaked with that Ride track, and then mellowed out later with a couple New Order covers.
See you next week.
1) The Wake - Melancholy Man
2) U2 - Rejoice
3) The Police - Omegaman
4) The Church - The Unguarded Moment
5) The Chameleons - Up the Down Escalator
6) The Cure - Closedown
7) Cocteau Twins - Carolyn's Fingers
8) The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored
9) Galaxie 500 - Fourth of July
10) Yo La Tengo - (Straight Down to The) Bitter End
11) Sonic Youth - Tuff Gnarl
12) Galaxie 500 - Tell Me
13) Sonic Youth - Sugar Kane
14) Ride - Leave Them All Behind
15) Slowdive - When The Sun Hits
16) Kitchens of Distinction - Within the Daze of Passion
17) Radiohead - The Tourist
18) Yo La Tengo - Stockholm Syndrome
19) The Feelies - Slow Down
20) New Order - Ceremony
21) Galaxie 500 - Ceremony
22) New Order - Age of Consent
23) Justice Der - Age of Consent
24) Yo La Tengo - Green Arrow