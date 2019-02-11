120 More Minutes 2/10/19

Returned to the noise tonight. Really cranked it up with that Galaxie 500/YLT/Sonic Youth sampler near the middle, peaked with that Ride track, and then mellowed out later with a couple New Order covers.

See you next week.

1) The Wake - Melancholy Man

2) U2 - Rejoice

3) The Police - Omegaman

4) The Church - The Unguarded Moment

5) The Chameleons - Up the Down Escalator 

6) The Cure - Closedown

7) Cocteau Twins - Carolyn's Fingers

8) The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored

9) Galaxie 500 - Fourth of July

10) Yo La Tengo - (Straight Down to The) Bitter End

11) Sonic Youth - Tuff Gnarl

12) Galaxie 500 - Tell Me

13) Sonic Youth - Sugar Kane

14) Ride - Leave Them All Behind

15) Slowdive - When The Sun Hits

16) Kitchens of Distinction - Within the Daze of Passion

17) Radiohead - The Tourist

18) Yo La Tengo - Stockholm Syndrome

19) The Feelies - Slow Down

20) New Order - Ceremony

21) Galaxie 500 - Ceremony

22) New Order - Age of Consent

23) Justice Der - Age of Consent 

24) Yo La Tengo - Green Arrow

