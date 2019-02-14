Through collabs and covers, we started with Sia and ended up with the Village People! Tune into the Magical Mystery Tour every Wednesday night at 8pm!
- Sia - California Dreamin'
- The Mamas & The Papas - California Dreamin'
- The Mamas & The Papas - Words of Love
- Haley Reinhart - Words of Love
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Hannah Gill) - Somebody That I Used to Know
- Gotye (ft Kimbra) - Somebody That I Used to Know
- Kimbra - Plain Gold Ring
- Ester Rada - Four Women
- Club Des Belugas (ft Ester Rada) - Save A Little Love For Me
- Club Des Belugas (ft Brenda Boykin) - Straight to Memphis
- Tape Five (ft Brenda Boykin) - Far, Far Away
- Tape Five - Bunga Book
- Louis Prima - I Wanna Be Like You
- The Village People - Just a Gigolo