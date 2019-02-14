MMT 2/13/18

Through collabs and covers, we started with Sia and ended up with the Village People!  Tune into the Magical Mystery Tour every Wednesday night at 8pm!

  1. Sia - California Dreamin'
  2. The Mamas & The Papas - California Dreamin'
  3. The Mamas & The Papas - Words of Love
  4. Haley Reinhart - Words of Love
  5. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Hannah Gill) - Somebody That I Used to Know
  6. Gotye (ft Kimbra) - Somebody That I Used to Know
  7. Kimbra - Plain Gold Ring
  8. Ester Rada - Four Women
  9. Club Des Belugas (ft Ester Rada) - Save A Little Love For Me
  10. Club Des Belugas (ft Brenda Boykin) - Straight to Memphis
  11. Tape Five (ft Brenda Boykin) - Far, Far Away
  12. Tape Five - Bunga Book
  13. Louis Prima - I Wanna Be Like You
  14. The Village People - Just a Gigolo

